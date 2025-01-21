ProHance’s Global Benchmarking Report Reveals How to Gain 500 Extra Work Hours Weekly Without Extending Workdays

The ProHance Global Benchmarking Report compares work time metrics across sectors, industries, and geographical regions.

ProHance provides visibility into how employees spend their time each day, helping us strengthen our culture of continuous improvement by eliminating hidden inefficiencies.” — Shalabh Srivastava, Head, Quality and Process Excellence, Wipro

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, January 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Imagine the impact it could make on your business if every employee spent one more hour of each day engaged in productive work, without increasing total hours per day. A business with 100 employees working five days per week would gain 500 productive work hours per week — the equivalent of 12.5 additional employees, each working a 40-hour week. It may sound too good to be true, but with a workforce analytics platform that measures key time metrics and provides actionable insights to improve productivity, gains like this are possible.Most organizations use some form of employee hour tracking software, but simple clock in and out systems only measure the total time an employee is logged in at work. Just because an employee is logged in for nine hours per day, does not mean that employee completed nine hours of productive work. To accurately measure productivity, businesses need a data-driven system. ProHance is a cutting-edge workforce management solution that provides businesses with mission-critical time metrics, helping them set impactful productivity benchmarks. With over 380,000 users, ProHance has saved its customers 78 million hours. In its newest Global Benchmarking Report , ProHance compares work time metrics across sectors, industries, and geographical regions.Here are some of the most important time metrics impacting productivity.What is Productivity Benchmarking and why is it Important?Productivity benchmarking is the process of measuring the productivity levels of an organization or department, and comparing them to industry standards or best practices. Business leaders across industries rely on benchmarking to identify areas of improvement and optimize operations for efficiency.“Benchmarking gives you the data you need to make smart decisions,” says Gordon Food Service Noncommercial Business Solutions Specialist Maria Denicola, MS, RD, LDN. “The data tells you where you are right now and points you in the direction of where you want to be.”To set improvement goals, organizations must first determine current productivity levels.“One of the key challenges in back-office processes is the absence of a measurement system,” says Shalabh Srivastava, Head, Quality and Process Excellence, Wipro. “ProHance bridges this gap by providing visibility into how employees spend their time each day, helping us strengthen our culture of continuous improvement by eliminating hidden inefficiencies.”What are the Most Important Time Metrics to Focus On?For more productive time management, the most important time metrics to consider are: Logged Hours, Time on System, Time Away from System, System Idle Hours, Productive Time, and Non-Productive Time. Here’s a breakdown of what each metric means, and why it is important:Logged Hours“Logged Hours” is a measurement of the total time an employee is logged into a company’s clock in and out system in a given workday, from the first login to the last logout of the day. Employees are expected to spend the majority of their time at work logged in to the company system. The average Logged Hours benchmark for ProHance customers is nine hours per day.Time on System“Time on System” measures how much time employees spend actively working on their computers. It includes time using business applications such as Microsoft Office, Salesforce and SAP, as well as applications that might not be relevant to business use, such as YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. The ProHance benchmark for Time on System is 7.5 hours per day.Administrators can define which business tools are relevant to the organization, and to specific roles. For example, marketing teams may use social media for business promotion, and recruiting teams may use LinkedIn to reach out to job applicants — but for other roles, these applications might not be appropriate for business use.Time Away from System“Time Away from System” measures time spent on activities that do not require the use of a computer. Meetings and training sessions are classified as Productive Time Away from System. Personal breaks and lunch breaks, which are necessary but not related to work, are classified as Unproductive Time Away from System. The average benchmark for Time Away from System is 1.5 hours per day.System Idle Hours“System Idle Hours” denotes unaccounted time during which an employee was logged into the company’s hour tracking software, but no activity (measured by mouse movement or keyboard input) took place. While the benchmark for System Idle Hours is set at zero, some idle time is expected while employees are at work. For example, an employee may take a few moments to grab a cup of coffee or use the restroom. Or, they may be performing work that does not require PC input, such as reading on-screen text, or talking on the phone with a customer. To allow for these instances, ProHance includes an adjustable Idle Time Setting, which prevents the system from going into Idle mode until the set amount of time has passed. The default Idle Time Setting for ProHance is five minutes. Using this setting, inactivity for more than five minutes will lock the system, marking the user as Idle and displaying a prompt asking the user to classify the time away from the system.Productive Time“Productive Time” is the most important time metric, as it directly relates to business profitability. Within ProHance, Productive Time measures time spent by the user on applications or activities classified as productive to the business. This includes Time on System using business applications, as well as productive Time Away from System, including phone calls, meetings and training. Most businesses target eight hours of Productive Time per day. ProHance users spend an average of 7.5 hours of productive Time on System and 5 hours of productive Time Away from System per day.Non-productive Time“Non-productive Time” includes time spent on activities that do not contribute to the business. For example, Non-productive Time on System could include personal browsing, social media use, and online shopping. Non-productive Time Away From System could include lunch breaks or personal breaks. Most ProHance users set a target of zero hours per day for Non-productive Time on System, and one hour per day of Non-productive Time Away From System.While each of the time metrics explained above are important, Productive Time is the most critical metric. Companies that use ProHance typically see productivity increase by 20 percent within three months of using the system. Organizations are able to achieve this change through:- Real-time Intelligence- ProHance automatically logs employee hours and time metrics, in real time.- Goal setting with smart nudges- Automated nudges help employees achieve productivity goals.- Optimized overtime and reduced payroll leakageBy increasing workplace efficiency, ProHance helps reduce the need for overtime, and by analyzing key time metrics, it helps businesses set realistic productivity benchmarks, and achieve meaningful organizational change.ABOUT PROHANCE:Empower your organization with ProHance’s comprehensive suite of tools and capabilities, designed to elevate productivity, enforce compliance, streamline costs, amplify customer satisfaction, fuel data driven strategies, and seamlessly adapt to dynamic business landscapes. 