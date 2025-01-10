Pneumococcal Vaccine Market

Pneumococcal Vaccine Market Forecast to Surge to US$ 14.43 Billion by 2032, Achieving a Remarkable 6.4% CAGR

Government-subsidized immunization programs are pushing the market forward” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The pneumococcal vaccine market forecast for 2032 is a specialized study of the industry with a specific concentration on the global market trend analysis.𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐚𝐧 𝐞𝐱𝐡𝐚𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐛𝐲 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐩𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐦𝐨𝐜𝐨𝐜𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐯𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐨𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐫 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐱𝐭 𝐝𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐝𝐞. 𝐈𝐧 2023, 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡𝐞𝐝 𝐔𝐒𝐃 8.27 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧. 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐛𝐨𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 6.4%, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒𝐃 14.43 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 2032.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐏𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐦𝐨𝐜𝐨𝐜𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐕𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞?Pneumococcal illness is normal in young children, but grownups have a substantial probability of grave illness and death. Pneumococcal vaccines assist safeguard against pneumococcal infections involving invasive illness. Invasive illness indicates that bacteria occupy components of the body, such as blood, that are usually liberated from germs.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:CDC endorses pneumococcal vaccination for persons dependent on their age or if they possess specific probability conditions. Pneumococcal vaccines are the foremost method to safeguard against grave pneumococcal contamination. Government initiatives highlight the growing global allegiance to confronting pneumococcal contaminations, impacting the pneumococcal vaccine market growth favorably.𝐖𝐡𝐨 𝐌𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐬 𝐏𝐧𝐞𝐮𝐦𝐨𝐜𝐨𝐜𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐕𝐚𝐜𝐜𝐢𝐧𝐞?• GSK plc• Pfizer Inc.• Merck KGaA• Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd.• CSL Ltd.• Sanofi S.A.• Walvax Biotechnology Co., Ltd.• Beijing Minhai Biotechnology Co., Ltd• Johnson & Johnson• AstraZeneca• Novavaxare some of the leading players in the pneumococcal vaccine market.The market is splintered. The growing funding in R&D for pneumococcal vaccines and contemporary technology influence the global market. Some of the latest developments in the market are:• In April 2024, Merck declared outcomes from the STRIDE-10 Phase 3 trial of its exploratory V116 pneumococcal vaccine at the ESCMID Global conference in Barcelona. V116, a 21-valent vaccine, exhibited superlative immune reactions, as contrasted to PPSV23 for allocated serotypes and better outcomes for extra serotypes.• In December 2023, Sinovac Life Science declared clinical attempts for the Pneumococcal Polysaccharide Conjugate Vaccine (PCV13) that involves 13 serotypes amidst children of age classification 2-23 months and 3-60 months.𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭’𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐅𝐨𝐫𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐝?Effective Vaccine Distribution: The expression of several associations for vaccine dissemination is anticipated to escalate the demand for pneumococcal vaccines worldwide, causing market growth. For instance, in 2022, GAVI registered that the scope of the third dose of the pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV3) surged to 70%, up from 56% in 2019-2021.Growing Cases of Pneumococcal Illnesses: The rising cases of pneumococcal illnesses covering all age categories are driving the market ahead. Growing cases of contamination involving grave conditions such as pneumonia, meningitis, and bacteremia are pushing the demand for productive, prohibitive measures. This, in turn, is having a favorable impact on pneumococcal vaccine market sales.Rising Favourable Government Policies: The market is foremost propelled by government advantages and health strategies that encourage extensive vaccination. Strategies involve embracing pneumococcal vaccines into pattern immunization programs and approving them for high-probability categories such as grown-ups and young children.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡?North America: North America accounted for the largest pneumococcal vaccine market share. The region's robust growth is primarily due to a robust healthcare framework and an escalating aggregate of FDA consent.Asia Pacific: Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness significant growth from 2024 to 2032. This can be attributed to growing funding for vaccine advancement and a speedily burgeoning population.𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐈𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐃𝐨𝐧𝐞?By Vaccine Type Outlook• Pneumococcal conjugate vaccine• Pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccineBy Product Outlook• Prevnar 13• Synflorix• Pneumovax23• OthersBy End User Outlook• Public Sector• Private SectorBy Regional Outlook• North Americao USo Canada• Europeo Germanyo Franceo UKo Italyo Spaino Netherlandso Russiao Rest of Europe• Asia Pacifico Chinao Japano Indiao Malaysiao South Koreao Indonesiao Australiao Rest of Asia Pacific• Middle East & Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Israelo South Africao Rest of the Middle East & Africa• Latin Americao Mexicoo Brazilo Argentinao Rest of Latin America𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐅𝐀𝐐𝐬:How much is the pneumococcal vaccine market?The market size was valued at USD 8.27 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow to USD 14.43 billion by 2032.Which region held the highest share in the pneumococcal vaccine market?North America held the largest share.Which segment by type analysis had the highest revenue share in the market?The pneumococcal polysaccharide vaccine (PPV) segment had the largest revenue share in the market.What is the growth rate of the market?The global market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period, 2024-2032.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬:Amyloidosis Treatment Market:Spatial Proteomics Market:In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market:GLP-1 Analogues Market:Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis Treatment Market:𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 & 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠, 𝐈𝐧𝐜:Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.