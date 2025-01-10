Air Cargo Market Growing CAGR to be at 4.97%, $ 216.29 Billion Industry Revenue During 2025 to 2032

Air Cargo Market

The growth of the air cargo market can be attributed to the growing e-commerce in & increasing adoption of air cargo services by the pharmaceutical & healthcare

BEIJJING, CHINA, CHINA, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Air Cargo Market size was valued at USD 140.94 billion in 2023. The Air Cargo Industry is projected to grow from USD 146.69 billion in 2024 to USD 216.29 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.97% during the forecast period (2024 - 2032).The air freight industry has undergone substantial technological advancements in recent years, transitioning from traditional mainframe systems to modern, highly adaptable interfaces that streamline diverse business operations. Moreover, the increasing integration of technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, cool-chain solutions, automation, deep learning, Big Data, augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR), and the Internet of Things (IoT) across various applications is driving the growth of the global air cargo market.MRFR recognizes the following Air Cargo Companies - Qatar Airways (Qatar),Etihad Airways (UAE),International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA (UK),All Nippon Airways Co., Ltd (Japan),Deutsche Lufthansa AG (Germany),Japan Airlines (Japan),The Emirates Group (UAE),Singapore Airlines (Singapore),Cargolux (Luxembourg),Korean Air (South Korea),China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (China),Cathay Pacific Airways Limited (Hong Kong),DHL International GmbH (Germany),United Parcel Service of America, Inc. (US),FedEx (US)Get Free Sample of the Report - https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8271 Market USP:Market DriversTo meet the growing business demands of their customers, air cargo service providers are adopting advanced technologies. The rapid growth of the online retail sector is driving these innovations and creating opportunities for future market expansion. The increasing volume of international trade is expected to fuel the growth of the Air Cargo Market during the forecast period.The rising demand for consolidated airfreight services, which offer significant time and cost savings, presents promising growth opportunities for the industry. However, the high costs associated with air freight solutions may pose challenges to global business expansion in the coming years. Despite this, the growing transportation of high-value goods such as jewelry, electronics, perishables, and pharmaceuticals is likely to accelerate industry growth. Furthermore, advancements in temperature-controlled packaging solutions and the enhancement of airline capabilities to handle chilled and frozen goods, including freighter and chilled storage capacities, are positive indicators for the future of the global air cargo market.Market RestraintsCrude oil serves as a critical fuel source for freight flights. However, during the forecast period ending in 2025, rising crude oil prices are anticipated to hinder global market activities. Market analysts predict that the elevated cost of air cargo shipping could further challenge the global growth of the industry. Given its high expense, the efficient use of crude oil requires significant investment in infrastructure. Industry experts suggest that these factors are likely to diminish the market's projected value.Market SegmentationBased on the TypeThe Air Cargo Market is segmented by type into airmail and air freight. Among these, air freight holds the largest market share, making it the dominant segment in the market as of 2018.Based on the ServiceThe global market has been segmented based on service type into normal service and express service. In 2018, the express service segment held the largest market share and is projected to continue dominating the market in the current period.Based on the DestinationThe Air Cargo Market segmentation by destination is divided into international and domestic markets. In 2018, the domestic market held the largest share of the global market.Based on the End-UsersThe global Air Cargo Market is divided into several end-user segments, including the automotive sector, consumer electronics, pharmaceutical and healthcare, food and beverages, retail, and others. Among these, the pharmaceutical and healthcare sector held the largest market share, making it the dominant segment in 2018.Buy Now - https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/checkout?currency=one_user-USD&report_id=8271 Regional AnalysisThe Asia-Pacific region currently holds the largest share of the global air cargo market, driven by the rapid growth of e-commerce in countries such as India, Australia, and China. The region's expanding economy and renewed focus on retail development have significantly increased the demand for air freight. Additionally, the availability of cost-effective labor has made Asian countries attractive for international companies looking to expand industrial operations. As e-commerce continues to grow, distinct consumer behavior patterns have emerged, further fueling the demand for parcel delivery services and driving market growth in the coming years.North America holds the second-largest market share, largely due to the presence of major industry players and a rise in disposable income, which boosts consumer demand.In Europe, the market is expected to contribute 3 percent of global sales by 2025. This is largely attributed to the region's advanced technical infrastructure, which supports increased consumer demand.Latin America and the Middle East and Africa hold relatively small shares of the market, primarily due to limited infrastructure and low per capita disposable income, which hinder the growth of air cargo services in these regions.Related ReportsThird-Party Logistics (3PL) Market - https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/third-party-logistics-3pl-market-9996 Packaging Printing Market - https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/packaging-printing-market-2119 Logistics & Supply Chain Market - https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/logistics-supply-chain-market-10972 Automotive Logistics Market - https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/automotive-logistics-market-12032 India Flexible Packaging Market - https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/india-flexible-packaging-market-21314

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.