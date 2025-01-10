IAM holds monthly talk on adoption of dogs and cats to promote adoption instead of purchase

MACAU, January 10 - To promote the dog and cat adoption service of the Municipal Kennel and raise pet owners’ awareness of their obligations, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) will continue to organise the Sharing Talk on Adoption of Dogs and Cats with animal protection groups every month. The activity will be held in Mong Ha Eco-Centre. Interested individuals can register for participation through Macao One Account from today onwards. The public are encouraged to show their support with actions and adopt animals instead of purchasing them, so as to help more animals find new and cosy homes.

The talk is organised by IAM and Everyone Stray Dogs Macau Volunteer Group to introduce the adoption service of the Macao Municipal Kennel, etiquette for animal interaction, common knowledge of veterinary care and relevant laws and regulations, etc. to the public. In addition, the animal protection group shares tips on adoption of dogs and cats and promotes the concepts of being a responsible pet owner and respecting animal life. After the talk, individuals with the intention to adopt animals are led by veterinary surgeons to visit the Macao Municipal Kennel, interact with animals up for adoption and state their intention to adopt animals and other information.

The talk is conducted in Cantonese at Mong Ha Eco-Centre and is free of charge. The talk takes place once a month and is to be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:15 a.m. on 26 January, 22 February, 29 March, 26 April, 24 May and 21 June. Interested individuals can register for participation through Macao One Account, and those under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult guardian.

Furthermore, IAM continuously updates the “Pet Preparatory Class” Facebook and Instagram pages on animal adoption to promote the “Trap, Neuter and Adopt” (TNA) model and find long term care for stray animals. Photographs and videos of animals up for adoption are posted on the dedicated webpages every day. The words of adopters and common knowledge about veterinary care of dogs and cats are also regularly shared on the webpages. The public are welcome to follow the above webpages.