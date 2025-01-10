UM rector attends Annual Presidents Meeting on Building World-Class Universities in Harbin

MACAU, January 10 - Yonghua Song, rector of the University of Macau (UM), attended the Annual Presidents Meeting on Building World-Class Universities and Annual Presidents Forum of Association of University Presidents of China held in Harbin today (10 January). The event brought together presidents of member universities of the Association of University Presidents of China (C9 League+) to discuss ways to build world-class universities with Chinese characteristics.

Leaders of the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology of China, Heilongjiang Province and Harbin, as well as the president of Harbin Institute of Technology, delivered speeches at the opening ceremony. During the event, university leaders had discussions on topics such as ‘The Mission and Responsibility of World-Class Universities in Building a Strong Nation Through Education’, ‘Practical Pathways for World-Class Universities to Promote Integrated Development of Education, Science, and Talent’, and ‘The Role and Value Contribution of World-Class Universities in Shaping New-Quality Productivity’, and shared their insights into the development of world-class universities.

Rector Song gave a presentation titled ‘Innovation and Development of the University of Macau in Response to the Needs of the New Era’. He analysed the development background and needs of the new era, and UM’s characteristics and experiences in interdisciplinary integration and the integrated development of education, science and talent in the context of digitisation. He also introduced UM’s innovative practices and teaching activities in the Guangdong-Macao In-Depth Cooperation Zone in Hengqin.

Initiated by the members of C9 League+, the Annual Presidents Meeting on Building World-Class Universities aims to promote the development of world-class universities in China and enhance exchanges between universities. Members of the C9 League+ are Peking University, Tsinghua University, Harbin Institute of Technology, Fudan University, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Nanjing University, Zhejiang University, University of Science and Technology of China, Xi’an Jiaotong University, the University of Hong Kong, the Chinese University of Hong Kong, the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and UM.

Wang Chunming, director of the UM Global Affairs Office, also attended the event.