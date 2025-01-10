NUJ welcomes arrest of third suspect in journalist stabbing 

The Metropolitan Police has confirmed the arrest, following the shocking attack against Pouria Zeraati, condemned by the union.

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said:

"The deplorable attack on Pouria, an example of the systematic targeting of Iranian journalists, alarmed journalists in the UK and around the world. This third arrest should send a clear message to criminals instilling fear through violent attacks that they will be prosecuted for their actions. Journalists must not be the target of such intimidation and violence when simply carrying out their professional duties including exposing truths.”