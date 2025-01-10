NUJ seeks urgent assurances for photographers in Getty and Shutterstock merger

The National Union of Journalists (NUJ) has expressed its concern at news of the Getty and Shutterstock merger over its possible impact on the income obtained by photographers, and their ability to oppose the use of their content in the training and development of artificial intelligence.

The union is writing to Getty seeking urgent assurances that contributors via Shutterstock will be provided with an option to refuse permission for their images to be used as part of Getty’s AI generator function. In addition, the NUJ urges the companies involved to ensure fair rates for photojournalistic and news photography, and that the AI image library should never be utilised to produce images purporting to be of current or historical events.

The NUJ has repeatedly voiced the importance of editorial integrity within photography, whilst recognising the value of news photography within journalism. Staff and freelance photographers have faced increased difficulty in recent years to secure fair rates and commissions with agencies. The merger will reduce the number of agencies photographers can place their work with and risks accelerating a race to the bottom, endangering photographers' livelihoods.

The NUJ's Photographers’ Council has stressed there must be a commitment from both photo agencies and those purchasing images to pay decent and sustainable prices that recognise the human talent and integrity trusted by audiences, in a way that AI generated fakes cannot.

Laura Davison, NUJ general secretary, said:

“Many of our members are rightly concerned about the implications of the Getty and Shutterstock merger and whether it may result in a cut to the royalties they receive. It is clear this multi-billion dollar deal will significantly change the landscape reducing media plurality; we need bold commitments as part of next steps to ensure photographers do not bear the brunt of any cost-cutting. “As we witness the harm AI-generated images can cause in spreading misinformation and disinformation, the value of news photography remains evident. We are seeking assurances and engagement from Getty who must recognise their responsibilities to rightsholders.”

Natasha Hirst, NUJ president and working photojournalist said,

“This monopolistic merger represents a real risk to photographers trying to sustain a living. The drive to increase generative AI outputs also endangers public trust in our work. “Getty should take care to remember that they would not exist without the original work created by photographers and videographers. Driving us out of our profession in the race to provide ever-cheaper images for their customers devalues the vital role of photojournalism and ignores the risks and costs often involved in documenting news. Platitudes from Getty will not provide reassurance for our members, we call for there to be a clear opt-in basis for contributors' work to be used for any AI services and for fair rates for original photography.”

