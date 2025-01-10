Sleep Apnea Devices Market to Grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2024 to 2030 | DelveInsight

Companies like Natus, Hunan VentMed, and Vivos Therapeutics are advancing Sleep Apnea technologies, improving outcomes in cardiology and respiratory health.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Sleep Apnea Devices - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2030” report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Sleep Apnea Devices market, focusing on its adoption, technological advancements, and market trends globally. The report offers detailed insights into the growth trajectory of the Sleep Apnea Devices market, covering both historical and projected market sizes, revenue trends, and factors driving the demand for sleep apnea diagnostic and therapeutic solutions.

The report highlights key statistics, including the current market landscape, emerging innovations in Sleep Apnea Devices, and how these developments are transforming diagnostic practices. It examines the impact of these devices on sleep medicine, particularly their role in diagnosing and managing conditions such as obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), by offering improved accuracy, comfort, and non-invasive solutions for patients.

Additionally, the report evaluates the competitive landscape, including the leading players in the Sleep Apnea Devices market, as well as emerging technologies and solutions expected to drive future growth. It provides an in-depth review of ongoing developments, clinical applications, and upcoming innovations within the Sleep Apnea Devices field, serving as an essential resource for understanding market dynamics and the future direction of sleep apnea diagnosis and treatment.

Some of the key insights of Sleep Apnea Devices Market Report:

• The global Sleep Apnea Devices market was valued at USD 7.53 billion in 2023, projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.26% from 2024 to 2030, reaching USD 10.82 billion by 2030.

• North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the sleep apnea devices market in 2023.

• On September 18, 2024, Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. received FDA 510(k) clearance for its oral medical device aimed at treating moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) and snoring in children, reinforcing its leadership in pediatric sleep health.

• Key players operating in the sleep apnea devices market include Koninklijke Philips N.V., ResMed, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, AMBULANCE (SHENZHEN) TECH. CO. LTD, BMC, Beijing Aeonmed Co., Ltd., Hebei Topson Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Hunan VentMed Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Vivos Therapeutics, Inc., Guangdong Pigeon Medical Apparatus Co., Ltd., Nihon Kohden Corporation, Natus Medical Incorporated, SOMNOmedics GmbH, VYAIRE, Compumedics Limited, Drive DeVilbiss International, Nox Medical, eXciteOSA Inc., and others.

Sleep Apnea Devices Overview:

Sleep apnea devices are essential medical tools used to diagnose and treat sleep apnea, a condition in which a person’s breathing stops and starts repeatedly during sleep. The most common treatment for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) is the Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machine, which uses a mask or hose to deliver continuous air pressure, keeping the airways open. Other devices include Bi-Level Positive Airway Pressure (BiPAP) machines, which offer two levels of air pressure for inhalation and exhalation, and Auto-Adjusting Positive Airway Pressure (APAP) machines, which automatically adjust pressure based on the patient's needs. For mild to moderate cases of OSA, oral appliances, also known as Mandibular Advancement Devices, are used to move the lower jaw forward and prevent airway collapse. Additionally, devices designed specifically for central sleep apnea, such as adaptive servo-ventilation (ASV) and bilevel positive airway pressure (BiPAP), offer more tailored treatment.

Sleep Apnea Devices Market Segment Analysis:

The Sleep Apnea Devices market report offers market segment analysis for the forecast period 2024-2030 segmented into:

• Product Type (Therapeutic Device [Positive Airway Pressure (PAP)Oral Appliances, Oxygen Devices, and Others]

• Diagnostic Device [Pulse Oximeter, Polysomnography Devices (PSG), and Actigraphy Devices]), Portability (Portable and Non-Portable)

• End-User (Hospital & Clinics, Home Healthcare, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Sleep Apnea Devices Market Dynamics:

The sleep apnea devices market is experiencing growth driven by several factors, including the rising prevalence of conditions such as diabetes, asthma, and sinusitis. Diabetes, in particular, can disrupt respiration control and upper airway reflexes, leading to sleep disorders that may cause depression, anxiety, and daytime fatigue. As the global diabetic population increases, with an estimated 643 million adults expected to live with diabetes by 2030, the demand for sleep apnea devices is anticipated to grow. These devices can help manage sleep disturbances and improve sleep quality, thus contributing to the market's expansion.

Additionally, the aging global population is further fueling the need for sleep apnea devices. With the elderly being more prone to sleep disturbances due to weakened muscles and collapsible airways, the demand for devices to prevent snoring and alleviate sleep apnea is set to rise. According to the WHO, the number of people aged 60 and above is expected to grow from 1 billion in 2020 to 1.4 billion by 2030. Older adults often experience conditions like obstructive sleep apnea, which can be managed with devices that improve airflow during sleep. While challenges such as the high cost of certain devices and complications from implantable treatments may limit growth, the market is still poised for significant expansion due to the increasing prevalence of sleep disorders and the aging population.

North America Set to Lead the Growth of the Global Sleep Apnea Devices Market:

In 2023, North America is expected to hold the largest share of the sleep apnea devices market, driven by several key factors. The rising prevalence of sleep apnea and insomnia, along with an aging population, are major contributors to the market's growth. Additionally, chronic nasal congestion is becoming more common in the region, further propelling the demand for sleep apnea devices. The market is also supported by high disposable income, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and regulatory approvals for new devices. Moreover, increased awareness about sleep apnea and its associated treatments is helping to drive the adoption of these devices.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 14.5% of adults in the U.S. experienced trouble falling asleep most days in 2020, with varying rates across different demographics. Individuals suffering from sleep disorders due to other underlying conditions, such as asthma, may experience depression, anxiety, and daytime tiredness, often leading to snoring or obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). This condition results from reduced muscle tone in the pharynx, causing airway resistance and leading to snoring. Sleep apnea devices are crucial for managing these conditions, which is expected to boost the demand for such devices in North America.

The increasing prevalence of asthma also contributes to the rising need for sleep apnea devices. With approximately 8% of adults in the U.S. affected by asthma in 2023, and millions of hospital visits each year due to asthma-related complications, sleep deprivation caused by asthma is a growing concern. Sleep apnea devices help maintain proper airflow during sleep, enabling asthma patients to rest better and avoid the consequences of sleep deprivation. As asthma cases continue to rise, the demand for sleep apnea devices in North America is projected to increase, driving the market's positive growth during the forecast period.

Sleep Apnea Devices Market Drivers:

• Increasing rates of obesity and aging populations are driving the demand for sleep apnea devices.

• Innovations in device comfort and efficiency, such as improved CPAP machines and home diagnostics, fuel market growth.

Sleep Apnea Devices Market Barriers:

• Expensive devices and long-term maintenance limit access for many patients.

• Discomfort and inconvenience of devices, especially CPAP machines, lead to low adherence.

