Severe Asthma Market Anticipated to Grow Substantially by 2034, Says DelveInsight

Leading companies such as Novartis, Roche, Teva, and Merck are driving advancements in Severe Asthma treatments to enhance patient care.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Severe Asthma Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2034” report offers an in-depth understanding of Severe Asthma, including historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as Severe Asthma market trends in the United States, EU4 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

The latest healthcare forecast report delivers a comprehensive analysis of Severe Asthma, offering critical insights into prevalence, revenue trends, and evolving Severe Asthma treatment options. The report discusses key statistics, including current and projected market sizes, while also delving into Severe Asthma symptoms and their impact on patients’ quality of life.

It evaluates the progress and effectiveness of emerging therapies for Severe Asthma alongside an in-depth examination of the clinical trial landscape. This includes a detailed review of ongoing and upcoming studies that are set to shape the future of Severe Asthma treatment. With its rich data and forward-looking insights, this report serves as an indispensable resource for understanding market dynamics and advancements in the field of Severe Asthma.

Some of the key insights of Severe Asthma Market Report:

• The total diagnosed prevalent cases of asthma in the 7MM were approximately 43 million cases in adults and about 11 million cases in the pediatric population in 2023, which is expected to rise by 2034.

• The United States accounted for around 26 million diagnosed prevalent cases of asthma in 2023, including both pediatric and adult populations.

• In 2023, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of Severe Asthma across the 7MM were 5.1 million, representing 9% of total asthma cases, with a significant rise expected by 2034.

• The UK had the highest number of Severe Asthma diagnosed prevalent cases in 2023 (0.4 million), followed by France (0.3 million) among the EU4 countries.

• In Japan, in 2023, severity-specific cases were observed as: intermittent (4 million), mild (0.8 million), moderate (1 million), and severe (0.8 million), with changes expected by 2034.

• The market size of Severe Asthma in the 7MM was USD 7,800 million in 2023, expected to grow significantly by 2034 at a notable CAGR.

• The United States accounts for 70% of the total 7MM Severe Asthma market size.

• On October 7, 2024, AstraZeneca announced positive Phase IIIb BATURA trial results, showing that Airsupra (albuterol/budesonide) reduced the risk of severe exacerbations in asthma patients, proving more effective than albuterol alone as an as-needed rescue medication.

• Emerging therapies for Severe Asthma include GSK3511294 (Depemokimab), PT010 (Breztri/Trixeo), Masitinib, AVTX-002, and others.

• Key companies in the Severe Asthma treatment market include AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, Novartis, Roche, Teva, Merck, Boehringer Ingelheim, Regeneron, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, Vertex, Amgen, AbbVie, Genentech, Gilead Sciences, Biogen, CSL, and others.

Severe Asthma Overview:

Severe asthma is a major challenge in the realm of respiratory diseases, marked by persistent, debilitating symptoms and frequent flare-ups despite conventional treatments. Unlike milder forms of asthma, severe asthma often involves continuous symptoms that severely affect daily activities and overall quality of life. The complexity of this condition arises from multiple factors, such as airway inflammation, remodeling, and hyper-responsiveness, all of which contribute to repeated bronchial obstruction and restricted airflow. Additionally, the distinction between type-2 and non-type-2 inflammation in severe asthma highlights the diversity of the condition, requiring individualized treatment strategies. Despite progress in asthma management, many individuals with severe asthma still struggle to achieve full control, emphasizing the critical need for targeted therapies to address this unmet medical challenge.

Severe Asthma Epidemiology:

The epidemiology section offers an overview of historical, current, and projected trends in the seven major countries (7MM) from 2020 to 2034. It helps identify the factors influencing these trends by examining various studies and perspectives from key opinion leaders. Additionally, the section provides an in-depth analysis of the diagnosed patient population and future trends.

The Severe Asthma market report offers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2020–2034 in the 7MM segmented into:

• Total Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Asthma

• Severity-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Asthma

• Type-specific Diagnosed Prevalent cases of Severe Asthma

Severe Asthma Drugs Uptake and Pipeline Development Activities:

The drug uptake section examines the adoption rates of newly launched and upcoming Severe Asthma drugs over the study period. It analyzes the uptake of these treatments, evaluating how patients adopt these therapies and the sales performance of each drug. This section offers a comprehensive look at the factors influencing the acceptance and success of Severe Asthma treatments in the market.

In addition, the therapeutics assessment section highlights the Severe Asthma drugs that have experienced the fastest uptake. It delves into the key drivers behind their widespread use and provides a market share comparison among these drugs. This section helps identify which therapies are gaining traction and the reasons behind their rapid adoption.

The report further explores the Severe Asthma pipeline, providing insights into therapeutic candidates at different stages of development. It identifies the key companies involved in creating targeted Severe Asthma treatments. The report also covers recent developments in the field, including collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, licensing agreements, and other significant updates on emerging therapies for Severe Asthma.

Severe Asthma Market Outlook:

The outlook for the Severe Asthma market is shaped by a comprehensive approach aimed at reducing symptom burden, minimizing side effects, and helping patients maintain normal activity levels. Current guidelines focus on disease severity to guide the selection of suitable medical therapies to control symptoms and reduce the risk of exacerbations.

In cases of mild persistent asthma, low-dose Inhaled Corticosteroids (ICS) have proven effective in reducing severe flare-ups and improving asthma control. However, when low-dose ICS alone is insufficient, combining it with Long-Acting Beta-Agonists (LABA) is recommended as the first-line treatment, along with as-needed Short-Acting Beta-Agonists (SABA). Another alternative is the use of a combination of low-dose ICS/LABA as a single maintenance and reliever treatment.

For individuals with severe asthma, higher doses of inhalers and additional medications such as anticholinergics may be required to help ease breathing by relaxing the airway muscles. However, the long-term effectiveness of combination inhaled controller medications may be limited, and prolonged use of oral steroids carries the risk of increased side effects.

The Severe Asthma market is evolving with the emergence of innovative new treatments, driven by leading companies like GlaxoSmithKline, AstraZeneca, Bond Avillion, Novartis, Roche, AB Science, and Theravance Biopharma. These advancements hold great promise for addressing unmet medical needs and improving outcomes for patients with severe asthma.

Severe Asthma Market Drivers:

• The increasing number of diagnosed cases of severe asthma, particularly in adults and pediatric populations, is driving the demand for effective treatments.

• The development of novel biologic therapies, such as monoclonal antibodies and other targeted treatments, has significantly improved treatment options for patients with severe asthma.

Severe Asthma Market Barriers:

• Biologic therapies, while highly effective, come with high costs, which can limit patient access, particularly in regions with restricted healthcare funding or high out-of-pocket expenses.

• Despite advancements in therapy, there are still limited treatment options for some severe asthma subtypes.

Scope of the Severe Asthma Market Report:

• Study Period: 2020–2034

• Coverage: 7MM [The United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan]

• Key Severe Asthma Companies: AstraZeneca, GlaxoSmithKline, Sanofi, Novartis, Roche, Teva, Merck, Boehringer Ingelheim, Regeneron, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer, Bristol Myers Squibb, Eli Lilly, Vertex, Amgen, AbbVie, Genentech, Gilead Sciences, Biogen, CSL, and others.

• Key Severe Asthma Therapies: GSK3511294 (Depemokimab), PT010 (Breztri/Trixeo), Masitinib, AVTX-002, and others.

• Severe Asthma Therapeutic Assessment: Severe Asthma currently marketed, and Severe Asthma emerging therapies

• Severe Asthma Market Dynamics: Severe Asthma market drivers and Severe Asthma market barriers

• Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis, PESTLE analysis, Porter’s five forces, BCG Matrix, Market entry strategies

• Severe Asthma Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Severe Asthma Market Access and Reimbursement

