Orthobiologics Market Set to Expand at a Robust 4.4% CAGR by 2030 | Insights from DelveInsight Report

Companies like Zimmer Biomet, Baxter, and Orthofix are advancing Orthobiologics, improving healing in musculoskeletal conditions.

LAS VEGAS , NV, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DelveInsight’s “Orthobiologics - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2030” report provides a comprehensive analysis of the Orthobiologics market, focusing on its adoption, technological advancements, and market trends globally. The report offers detailed insights into the growth trajectory of the Orthobiologics market, covering both historical and projected market sizes, revenue trends, and factors driving the demand for orthobiologic solutions.

The report highlights key statistics, including the current market landscape, emerging innovations in Orthobiologics, and how these developments are transforming therapeutic practices. It examines the impact of these products on orthopedics, particularly their role in treating musculoskeletal disorders and accelerating healing, by offering improved outcomes, reduced recovery time, and minimally invasive options for patients.

Additionally, the report evaluates the competitive landscape, including the leading players in the Orthobiologics market, as well as emerging technologies and solutions expected to drive future growth. It provides an in-depth review of ongoing developments, clinical applications, and upcoming innovations within the Orthobiologics field, serving as an essential resource for understanding market dynamics and the future direction of orthobiologic treatments.

Some of the key insights of Orthobiologics Market Report:

• The orthobiologics market was valued at USD 5.33 billion in 2023, projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.44% from 2024 to 2030, reaching USD 6.84 billion by 2030.

• North America is anticipated to hold a significant share in the global orthobiologics market.

• In January 2025, Ventris Medical received FDA 510(k) clearance for Backpack® (Porous Biologic Scaffold), a biomaterial designed to optimize cell proliferation and bone formation in orthopedic and spinal fusion procedures.

• In June 2023, BONESUPPORT™ launched the next generation of its antibiotic-eluting bone graft substitute, CERAMENT G, further enhancing its position in the orthobiologics market.

• Key players in the orthobiologics market include Medtronic, Stryker, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Arthrex, Inc., Zimmer Biomet, Baxter, Orthofix Medical Inc., TERUMO BCT, INC., Sanofi, Bioventus, Collagen Matrix, Inc., Seikagaku Corporation, NuVasive Inc., Exactech, Inc., Fidia Farmaceutici S.p.A, BONESUPPORT AB, Kuros Biosciences, XTANT MEDICAL, Biomatlante, Globus Medical, and others.

Orthobiologics Overview:

Orthobiologics refers to a rapidly growing field within orthopedics that involves the use of biologically derived substances to promote tissue healing, repair, and regeneration. These innovative treatments are primarily used to address musculoskeletal injuries and conditions, such as fractures, tendon injuries, and joint degeneration, by leveraging biological materials like stem cells, growth factors, platelet-rich plasma (PRP), and bone grafts. Orthobiologics aim to accelerate healing, reduce recovery time, and enhance the body's natural repair mechanisms. The market for orthobiologics is expanding due to advancements in tissue engineering, regenerative medicine, and an aging population that increasingly requires orthopedic interventions. As a result, this sector is poised for significant growth, driven by ongoing research, technological innovations, and the development of more effective therapies.

Orthobiologics Market Segment Analysis:

The Orthobiologics market report offers market segment analysis for the forecast period 2024-2030 segmented into:

• Orthobiologics Market by Product Type (Viscosupplementation Products, Demineralized Bone Matrices, Bone Morphogenic Protein, Synthetic Bone Substitutes, Bone Grafts, and Others)

• Orthobiologics Market by Application (Osteoarthritis, Spinal Fusion, Soft-Tissue Injuries, Fracture Recovery, and Maxillofacial & Dental Applications)

• Orthobiologics Market By End-User (Hospitals, Orthopaedic Clinics, and Others)

• Orthobiologics Market By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World)

Orthobiologics Market Dynamics:

Globally, spinal cord injuries, osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and musculoskeletal conditions represent significant health challenges. According to the World Health Organization (WHO, 2024), approximately 15.4 million people were living with spinal cord injuries in 2021, with most cases resulting from preventable trauma such as falls or acts of violence. Road traffic accidents were identified as the leading cause of fatal injuries in children and young adults aged 5-29 years, and annually, 20-50 million people suffer non-fatal injuries leading to long-term disabilities. Additionally, WHO (2023) reported that 344 million people were affected by osteoarthritis, with a predominance in older adults, particularly women, and that 13 million people globally suffer from rheumatoid arthritis, which causes progressive joint damage.

Orthobiologics, which are biologic substances derived from natural sources, play an important role in treating these musculoskeletal conditions. These therapies are used experimentally in spinal cord injuries to promote nerve regeneration and repair. In osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, orthobiologics such as platelet-rich plasma and stem cells are used to reduce inflammation and support cartilage repair. Additionally, in sports and recreational injuries, orthobiologics help accelerate tissue healing and recovery. These therapies also aid in treating low back pain and other musculoskeletal disorders by promoting tissue regeneration and reducing inflammation, offering a promising approach to managing these prevalent conditions.

However, despite the growing demand for orthobiologics driven by the increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders, there are factors that may limit market growth. These include the availability of alternative therapies, stringent regulatory approvals, and challenges related to the accessibility and cost of these treatments. Nonetheless, as research and development continue, orthobiologics are expected to gain further traction in the market, driving growth in the forecast period from 2024 to 2030.

North America Set to Lead the Growth of the Global Orthobiologics Market:

North America is expected to lead the orthobiologics market in 2023 and maintain its dominance through the forecast period from 2024 to 2030. This is primarily due to the rising burden of orthopedic conditions such as knee replacements, vertebral compression fractures (VCFs), and hip fractures, along with continuous advancements in medical technology and a well-established healthcare infrastructure. The region's focus on improving treatment outcomes and its adoption of innovative therapies contribute to the market's growth.

In the United States, over 700,000 total knee replacement surgeries are performed annually, with a high incidence of knee-related conditions like gout, which affects 1 million Canadians, predominantly males. Additionally, vertebral compression fractures, which impact 1 to 1.5 million Americans each year, are a significant concern, especially among women aged 50 and older. Hip fractures, particularly among individuals over 65 years, also represent a major orthopedic challenge. These conditions, along with avascular necrosis of the femoral head affecting 20,000 to 30,000 new patients annually, further drive the demand for orthobiologic treatments.

Orthobiologics are playing a vital role in addressing these issues. In total knee replacement surgeries and knee problems related to arthritis and gout, orthobiologics like platelet-rich plasma and stem cells promote cartilage repair and healing. For VCFs, bone grafts and bone morphogenetic proteins enhance bone healing, while in hip fractures and avascular necrosis, orthobiologics support bone regeneration and improve recovery. These factors collectively ensure continued growth in the North American orthobiologics market.

Orthobiologics Market Drivers:

• Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries and regenerative treatments like stem cell and PRP therapies drives market growth due to their faster recovery and reduced complications.

• The rise in musculoskeletal disorders among the aging population fuels the need for advanced orthobiologic therapies for bone and tissue repair.

Orthobiologics Market Barriers:

• The expensive nature of orthobiologic therapies limits accessibility, particularly in lower-income regions.

• Stringent regulations and lack of standardized protocols slow down the approval and adoption of new orthobiologic products.

