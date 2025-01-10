Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa on alleged rape of initiate

The Minister of Corporative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Mr. Velenkosini Hlabisa, is profoundly saddened and anguished over the alleged rape of an 18-year-old male customary initiate in Centani, Eastern Cape.

This appalling incident comes in the wake of a rise in initiate deaths, with the toll now at 28, predominantly reported in the Amathole, Chris Hani, and Alfred Nzo districts. “This heinous incident shines a light on the scourge of Gender-Based violence that continues to destroy our communities,” Minister Hlabisa said.

The Minister calls on parents and community members to take an active role in the customary initiation process, emphasizing the need to protect children and preserve the sanctity of this traditional practice.

In December 2024, Minister Hlabisa conducted an emergency oversight visit to the Eastern Cape, expressing grave concern over the management of initiation schools. During this visit, he urged all stakeholders to collaborate in ensuring the safety and well-being of initiates and improving the operational management of initiation schools.

Against this backdrop, the Minister has called on the justice system to expedite the trial and ensure that the suspect faces the full consequences of his actions. “Any form of abuse against initiates is intolerable. Perpetrators must be arrested and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” he said.

Further stakeholder engagements on initiation processes are planned for early 2025 as part of ongoing efforts to achieve “zero deaths” during upcoming initiation seasons. The Ministry of COGTA remains committed to safeguarding the cultural heritage of initiation while ensuring the safety and dignity of all initiates.

