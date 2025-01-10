MEC Matome Chiloane mourns the passing of Kwaito legend Doc Shebeleza

Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture, and Recreation, Mr. Matome Chiloane, has expressed his deep sadness over the passing of Kwaito legend and pioneer Victor Doc Shebeleza Bogopane, who sadly passed away on Thursday, January 9, 2025.

Bogopane affectionately known as “Doc Shebeleza”, rose to fame in 1996 after he released his debut album “S’kumfete”. This album produced several hit tracks including “Ebumnandini”, which is still popular in the airwaves. “Doc Shebeleza” was also the founder of the all-male group “Amaskumfete”, which became known for hits such as Tsipa-Tsipa.

“Gauteng is deeply saddened by the passing of Doc Shebeleza, especially as his death follows closely after that of fellow artist, Winnie Khumalo. Shebeleza’s influence on the Kwaito genre was profound and will continue to inspire both emerging and seasoned artists,” said MEC Matome Chiloane.

“We will also remember him for his charitable work in supporting and assisting artists through his organization, AMAHA. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the Bogopane family, friends, and all those who enjoyed his music. May his soul rest in eternal peace”, added MEC Chiloane.

