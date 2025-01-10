North West Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs commits to collaborate with all relevant stakeholders to resolve challenges at Ditsobotla Local Municipality

On Thursday, 09 January 2025 the Department held a meeting with Ditsobotla Local Municipality, and the Ditsobotla Service Association (DSA) to discuss challenges confronting the municipality. Lichtenburg areas have experienced electricity outages, with other areas complaining of water shortages for a prolonged period leading to anger and protest action by residents.

According to CoGTA Head of Department (HOD) Dr Ben Bole, partnerships between the provincial government, municipality and various stakeholders is key to address challenges of service delivery across municipalities in general and Ditsobotla in particular.

The Municipal Manager has reiterated the call by Mayor of Ditsobotla Thabo Nkashe, for residents to remain calm while they resolve the electricity matter. The municipality has since managed to restore power to certain parts of the Lichtenburg whilst some areas are still outstanding and receiving attention. Furthermore, he indicated that the service provider is still on-site attending to the problem of power outages.

As part of improving good governance and recovery of efficient financial systems, the Department will continue its partnership with the Provincial Treasury in line with provision of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa to intervene and enable Ditsobotla municipality to function better.

The meeting also considered avenues of collaboration between all stakeholder such as provision of the needed technical expertise to unlock service delivery challenges.

The department believes collaborations with stakeholders in Ditsobotla may develop a concrete, sustainable, and efficient solution to the long-standing infrastructure problems faced in the municipality, particularly electricity and water systems.

“We are committed to work together with all relevant stakeholders towards a lasting solution that will transform the service delivery landscape and improve the quality of life for residents of Ditsobotla” added Dr Bole.

