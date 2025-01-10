Factory Underground Documentary 'The Sugar Maker' To Screen at the 5th Annual Norwalk Film Festival on January 12, 2025

Scene from The Sugar Maker Documentary Norwalk Film Festival 2025 Factory Underground Studio, Norwalk, CT

"The Sugar Maker," a short documentary, produced by Factory Underground Studio, will screen at the 5th Norwalk Film Festival on Sunday, January 12, 2025 at 3pm.

NORWALK, CT, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The Sugar Maker," a short documentary directed by Ethan Isaac of Factory Underground Studio, is set to screen at the 5th annual Norwalk Film Festival, on January 12, 2025.

The film tells the story of Ridgefield, CT-farmer and sugar maple producer Pete Campbell. Campbell, a Darien, CT-native gives viewers a fascinating insight to his passion and process for the art of maple sugar making. "The Sugar Maker" was filmed on location at Campbell's Horseshoe Farm in Ridgefield, CT.

"The Sugar Maker" premiered at the Ridgefield Independent Film Festival on May 18, 2024, and was favorably reviewed in it's second showing at the 2024 Bridgeport Film Festival. The film was a semi-finalist in the 2024 Indie Short Festival in Los Angeles, CA, and received an Honorable Mention at the Awareness Festival, another prominent Los Angeles film festival.

"We couldn't be more proud to have our film featured in this year's Norwalk Film Festival. It's become quite a prestigious event, and that it's being shown at the District Music Hall is also quite significant, because the theater is an integral part of our local creative community," said Isaac.

Editing on "The Sugarmaker" was done by Wiliam "Billy" Fitzgerald, who also handled the film's principle cinematography. Fitzgerald, is an award-winning Producer, Director, DP and Production Manager with over 25 years of television, film and video production experience. The show “Secrets of New York,” which he co-executive produced and production managed, won 7 Emmys in 2007. Billy won the 2008 Emmy for Advanced Media: Lifestyle/Entertainment for “Gigs”, a hybrid broadcast/online show about New York City’s live music scene that he created and executive produced. That same show was nominated for a Webby in 2008.

"Sugar Maker" Director Ethan Isaac is himself a resident of Ridgefield, CT. He is a co-owner of Factory Underground Studio in Norwalk, CT. Isaac is a multi-talented creative, music producer, songwriter, and vocalist. He previously served as Executive Director for the film Bulletproof Wings, which told the story of of his rock band Edisun that toured Iraq and Afghanistan 2006-2007, performing for United States Armed Forces.

It was at Factory Underground Studio where Campbell and Isaac met. When he is not farming and producing maple syrup, Campbell is also a fellow singer-songwriter, and a recording artist. Norwalk CT-based record label Pilot Light Records has released five Campbell songs on Spotify and worldwide streaming platforms since July 2023. Campbell's latest song " What to Say," the final song of a 6-song EP, is set to be released on January 31, 2025.

When Campbell began telling Isaac about his farm, and passion for maple sugar making, Isaac found the story fascinating, and he instantly envisioned a documentary about the artist. He recruited Fitzgerald, and they went to work immediately.

"It's a part of our own passion and process at Factory Underground Studio, helping unique artists like Pete tell their stories to the world," said Isaac.

Since releasing "Sugar Maker," Isaac and Fitgerald have since launched Factory Films, a collaborative production company, with several other film projects in development.

"I was thrilled when Ethan brought me this project, and I enjoyed the process immensely. I enjoy deep character studies, and the documentation process. "The Sugar Maker" was an opportunity to do both," said Fitzgerald.

