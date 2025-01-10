SECNAV Celebrates Navy and Marine Corps 250th Birthday at Decatur House Event

Hosted by the White House Historical Association (WHHA), the gathering at the Historic Decatur House brought together many notable guests, including some of Commodore Decatur’s descendants and The Honorable John Dalton, the 70th Secretary of the Navy.

The event also paid tribute to the legacy of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, whose life and leadership continue to inspire the Navy and Marine Corps. A memorial service for President Carter had been held earlier in the day.

In his keynote remarks, Secretary Del Toro noted the United States Navy and Marine Corps had stood the watch and defended the nation's values for the past 250 years. From the "shores of Tripoli" to the depths of the Pacific, the Navy and Marine Corps’ have embodied American strength and resilience.

“This year marks 250 years of unparalleled service,” Secretary Del Toro said. “For 250 years, our Sailors and Marines have answered the call to defend liberty—whether in the jungles of Iwo Jima or the deserts of the Middle East. We are here tonight to celebrate not only this extraordinary history but also the legacy of one of the most heroic naval leaders to ever serve our country.” Secretary Del Toro offered a personal tribute to former President Jimmy Carter, a naval officer who exemplified the qualities of resilience, integrity, and stoicism that continue to define the Navy and Marine Corps today.

“President Carter embodied what it means to serve with honor,” Secretary Del Toro reflected. “His resilience in the face of adversity, his unwavering conviction to do what was right, and his dedication to selfless service stand as examples for all who wear the uniform today.”

Secretary Del Toro emphasized that the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps’ future success would depend on continuing to uphold the high standards set by past leaders, including President Jimmy Carter and Commodore Stephen Decatur.

“Our Sailors and Marines today are part of a long, proud legacy of service,” Secretary Del Toro said. “From Commodore Decatur’s audacious victory in Tripoli to the courageous efforts of President Carter, we are all part of the same thread woven into the fabric of our nation’s history. Our success is not inevitable—it is earned through integrity, resilience, and an unwavering commitment to excellence.”

As the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps celebrate their 250th birthday in 2025, Secretary Del Toro closed with a message of hope and optimism: “Our Sailors and Marines embody the spirit of our naval heroes and the highest ideals of honor, courage, and commitment. Together, we will continue to defend our nation’s values, honor the legacy of those who came before us, and ensure that the Navy and Marine Corps remain the bedrock of American strength for generations to come.”

The event concluded with a moving tribute to the men and women who have served in the Navy and Marine Corps throughout history, from Commodore Decatur’s time to the present day, and a reminder that the challenges of the future will require the same courage and resolve that have defined the Navy and Marine Corps for the past 250 years.