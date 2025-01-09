MPD Searching for Georgia Avenue Armed Robbery Suspects

The Metropolitan Police Department seeks the community’s assistance in locating suspects in an armed robbery in Northwest.

On Wednesday, January 8, 2025, at approximately 2:53 p.m., the suspects approached the victim, inside of a laundromat, in the 3500 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. One of the suspects brandished a handgun and the suspects assaulted the victim. The suspects took property and money from the victim and then fled the scene.

The suspects were captured by nearby a surveillance camera and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/fqh1OwTlOrY

Anyone who can identify these suspects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25003457

