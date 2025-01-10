Nanobles Corp. CEO Mike Robinson Announces Trademark for Thermonoids™

Thermonoids are a revolutionary creation by Mike Robinson, GCRC Mike Robinson, Founder Global Cannabinoid Research Center, specializes in researching our own bodies Cannabinoids and the ECS

The Corp. reaffirms a commitment to innovation by trademarking Thermonoids™, a significant step in protecting and advancing its proprietary developments.

Thermonoids have put the focus on combatting cancers, infectious diseases, and other global health threats, we pave the way for a healthier, more resilient future - far more than any cannabis product” — Mike Robinson, CEO, Nanobles, Inc.

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nanobles Corporation, now the parent company of the Global Cannabinoid Research Center (GCRC), is stirring excitement across the cannabis and cannabinoid sectors with its latest innovation: Thermonoids™. While the company is keeping the details of this groundbreaking creation under wraps, its CEO, Mike Robinson , has hinted at a revolutionary development that could reshape the future of cannabinoids.Thermonoids™ is described as an advanced leap in cannabinoid science, created using proprietary methods that Nanobles Corp. has refined for years. While the exact process and capabilities of Thermonoids™ remain confidential, Robinson has revealed that the technology represents a "thermodynamic marvel" with the potential to unlock untapped benefits from cannabinoids."We're not spilling the beans just yet," said Mike Robinson, CEO of Nanobles. "But I can tell you this - Thermonoids™ are unlike anything the cannabis industry has ever seen. These aren't just another cannabinoid product; it's a paradigm shift that will redefine how we think about bioavailability, stability, and cannabinoid applications."Thermodynamics in healthcare refers to studying and applying energy transformations and principles—such as heat, work, and entropy—to biological systems and medical innovations. This field is critical for understanding how energy flows and interacts within the human body, particularly at the cellular and molecular levels."Thermodynamics is foundational in comprehending metabolic processes, where chemical energy from nutrients is converted into usable energy (ATP) to sustain life functions," stated the entity Operations manager, David Uhalley . "It also drives advancements in drug delivery systems, where controlled thermodynamic principles ensure therapeutic agents' stability, solubility, and targeted release.A CEO's Vision for the FutureRobinson, a trailblazer in cannabinoid research and a passionate advocate for therapeutic innovation has much to say about what Thermonoids™ could mean for consumers and the industry."Imagine cannabinoids that work faster, last longer, and are more effective at targeting specific conditions," Robinson explained. "That's the level we're working on with Thermonoids™. It's slow and steady work, but a giant leap forward, and we're excited to share more as the right time comes."GCRC Acquisition Fuels InnovationNanobles recent acquisition of the Global Cannabinoid Research Center (GCRC) has bolstered its research and development capabilities. Uhalley stated, "GCRC, known for its extensive cannabinoid studies and advancements, and the founder of that entity and CEO of Nanobles Mike Robinson, are both pivotal in refining Thermonoids™ and expanding their potential application that is more than about developing products - we're into creating solutions that change lives."Building AnticipationWhile the industry speculates about Thermonoids™ potential, Robinson encourages the scientific community, healthcare professionals, and industry leaders to stay tuned as he seeks Joint Venture partners and funding for the project.Innovative creations like Thermonoids™ embody the essence of progress, offering solutions that redefine industries and inspire future advancements. This drives efficiency, sustainability, and adaptability, addressing complex challenges with groundbreaking approaches. By protecting such creations through trademarks, entities like Nanobles Corp. ensure the integrity and recognition of their work, creating a culture of innovation that benefits both the industry and society. Thermonoids™ exemplifies this spirit as a testament to the transformative potential of visionary thinking and technological ingenuity."The wait will be worth it," Robinson teased. "We're building something extraordinary, and when the world sees what Thermonoids™ can do, it will set a new standard for cannabinoid innovation."About NanoblesCorporation:NanoblesCorporation is a California-based health and wellness company committed to advancing food and beverage flavorings, natural preservatives, and cannabinoid science through cutting-edge innovations. With a mission to unlock nature's full therapeutic potential, Nanobles is spearheading solutions that enhance lives and drive their mission forward.Contact the Corporate team today for collaborations or for Investment opportunities.

