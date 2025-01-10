Governor Newsom deploys California National Guard to Los Angeles fires: ‘Looting will not be tolerated’

Known as the Military Police Forces, this law enforcement branch of the CalGuard will be stationed at traffic control points to ensure the safety of the surrounding community. In addition, their support helps build capacity of local law enforcement to support their respective areas.

By the numbers: All-in state response

Already, firefighters have been able to make some gains to fight several fires. The Lidia Fire is 60% contained and the Sunset Fire, impacting the Hollywood Hills, is contained. California’s emergency response to wildfire impacts has involved nearly every part of the state government. Assistance on the ground includes:

Tackling the fires head on

The state is coordinating rapid-response to these fires through the State Operation Center, with CAL FIRE in unified command working with local, out of state, and federal partners, including:

Firefighting personnel: 6,200

Equipment (helicopters, fire engines, dozers): 1,030

Maintaining public safety, providing infrastructure support

State law enforcement officers are working collaboratively with local and federal partners to ensure public safety of lives and property, including:

600 Caltrans personnel mobilized to clear debris and handle traffic equipment power outages on two 12-hour shifts

300 CalGuard servicemembers to work with law enforcement

300 CalGuard servicemembers to work with firefighting personnel

600 California Highway Patrol officers, sergeants, lieutenants, and captains on tactical alert

36 California Highway Patrol officers deployed to staff various roadway closures

Safeguarding Californians

The state works together to support and coordinate emergency health and medical response with the regional and local partners.

In particular, the California Department of Social Services is working in partnership with Los Angeles County to ensure that residents have access to critical safety net benefits, including food benefits.

The California Department of Public Health is coordinating with local health departments and other agencies to evacuate 15 health facilities and ensure safe transfer and placement of more than 700 impacted patients or residents. They have activated the Medical Health Coordination Center to coordinate the overall public health emergency response.

In addition, Californians should take steps to protect their health from wildfire smoke and ash exposure, especially for vulnerable people such as older adults, children, people with respiratory illness or asthmas and pregnant people.

The California Department of Managed Health Care (DMHC) today directed health plans to make sure Californians impacted by the wildfires can continue to access all medically necessary health care services, including prescription drugs.

Continued state of readiness

According to the National Weather Services, there continues to be potential for rapid fire spread and extreme fire behavior for portions of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, with a red flag warning through Friday. Then, another round of gusty north to northeast winds will develop Sunday, then a stronger offshore wind event is possible between Monday night and Tuesday.

For real-time fire information, visit fire.ca.gov. For safety tipis, visit ready.ca.gov.