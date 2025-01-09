Governor Abbott Congratulates Giddings As Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community

TEXAS, January 9 - January 9, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the City of Giddings on being designated as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community by Travel Texas in the inaugural year of the program after completing the multi-step certification process. The Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community designation shows the Giddings Chamber of Commerce’s commitment to further develop tourism as an economic growth strategy, boost local job creation, and draw more visitors to their community and to Texas from across the nation and around the world.

“Tourism is critical to both our local and state economies, supporting one in 11 jobs across Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “Travelers to and within Texas generate more than $193.8 billion in annual economic impact and support 1.3 million jobs across the state. Every region of this great state offers endless opportunities to experience the natural beauty, rich history, and true Texas hospitality that draws visitors to our communities. I congratulate the City of Giddings and the Giddings Chamber of Commerce on earning this designation. All Texas communities are encouraged to apply to become a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community to further grow local tourism and jobs across our great state.”

“Giddings’ recognition as a Tourism Friendly Texas Community celebrates its rich cultural heritage and welcoming spirit,” said Travel Texas Director Tim Fennell. “With its deep ties to German and Czech traditions, charming downtown, and vibrant local events, Giddings offers visitors an authentic and timeless Texas experience. We’re proud to honor Giddings for its commitment to showcasing the unique stories and culture that make our state special.”

“Congratulations to the City of Giddings for being designated a Tourism Friendly Texas Community,” said Senator Lois W. Kolkhorst. “Giddings offers a variety of attractions and experiences that significantly contribute to the local economy, including historical sites, local festivals, unique shopping, and outdoor recreational opportunities. I am proud to represent Giddings in the Texas Senate and have seen firsthand how the Giddings Chamber of Commerce promotes the area. Their efforts in completing this certification will not only shine a spotlight on local businesses but also encourage tourism. This designation reflects the Chamber and the City’s commitment to showcasing its heritage, and I am confident it will continue to positively impact the entire area.”

“The City of Giddings embodies the spirit of rural Texas, driven by the great people who call it home,” said Representative Stan Gerdes. “This designation as a Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community is a well-deserved recognition of the Giddings Chamber of Commerce and City of Giddings’ efforts to make it an essential stop on any Texas journey. I look forward to seeing how this certification highlights the unique charm of Giddings for visitors near and far and its support of the continued growth of the Giddings local economy.”

“The City of Giddings is honored to be one of the first recipients of this designation as a Tourism Friendly Texas Community,” said Mayor Joel Lopez. “The Chamber works very hard to promote our beautiful city and are great examples of our ‘Hometown Hospitality.’ Tourism helps our local economy and helps keep our town thriving. We welcome all adventure seekers to come experience Giddings. Whether it is BBQ you seek or thrift shopping, antiquing, tasting a local craft beer, sampling our local whiskey, or enjoying our parks, our town appeals to all.”

“In Giddings, we are fortunate to live along a well-traveled corridor, and we understand the economic value that tourism brings to our community and our businesses,” said Giddings Chamber of Commerce President Denice Harlan. “We are very proud to have the honor of being a Tourism Friendly Texas city, a designation that reflects the warmth and charm of Giddings to our visitors.”

“The Tourism Friendly Texas recognition not only highlights the welcoming character of our City of Giddings but also showcases our commitment to fostering a vibrant community for locals and tourists alike,” said Giddings City Manager Spencer Schneider. “This recognition will have a positive impact on local attractions and events that tell our story and share our culture.”

“As the Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce, I know that our staff has put in many hours toward the Tourism Friendly Texas Certification,” said Giddings Chamber of Commerce Chairman Tim Walther. “The board is very proud of what they have achieved by earning this designation. I feel that this recognition will not only enhance our Chamber but will significantly promote our town of Giddings."

The Tourism Friendly Texas Community program is open to local governments or non-profit organizations that serve as the lead entity for tourism promotion and development efforts. Benefits of the designation for tourism entities seeking certification on behalf of their community include the opportunity to strengthen or establish relationships important for tourism development, educate local leaders on the importance of tourism to the state, identify and prioritize locally driven strategies, and learn more about opportunities provided by Travel Texas and other state government programs available to support both communities and the travel and tourism industry. For more information on the Tourism Friendly Texas Certified Community program, visit: gov.texas.gov/tourism-friendly-texas

The mission of Travel Texas in the Governor's Economic Development & Tourism Office is to enhance and extend local economic development efforts by marketing Texas as a premier travel destination in out-of-state and international markets, generating non-Texan travel to Texas, and creating revenue and jobs for local communities and the state.