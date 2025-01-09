Healthcare system across PEI experiencing overcapacity and increased wait times

CANADA, January 9 - The healthcare system across Prince Edward Island is currently facing significant overcapacity resulting in limited bed availability.

With the onset of the cold and flu season, healthcare facilities are anticipating an increase in patient volumes, which will further challenge the province’s healthcare resources.

While our system is under strain, Health PEI is implementing a range of measures to manage patient volumes both now and in preparation for the ongoing cold and flu season.

“To improve patient flow and address these challenges, Health PEI has established a Hospital Overcapacity Command Table, which will help ensure enhanced coordination and movement of patients across the system, including community-based services and facilities. We are actively implementing a variety of measures to ensure that we provide the highest level of care possible and that patients are receiving the care they need. Health PEI is fully committed to providing excellent care, even under these challenging circumstances.” - Health PEI CEO Melanie Fraser

Key strategies being implemented to improve patient flow include:

Prioritizing long-term care beds for patients currently in the hospital

Increasing the number of available critical care beds, including intensive and progressive care beds

Expanding bed capacity beyond traditional spaces

Streamlining discharge policies, including assessments for homecare services in order to support discharging client’s home

Coordinating additional transportation support for discharges

Utilizing homecare services/programs to maintain client care at home and to support and expedite discharges home from hospital

Establishing dedicated discharge areas in hospitals with specialized staffing to support timely discharges

Reducing inpatient transition times

“These strategies will ensure that we provide the highest level of care possible and that the system uses all resources available to maintain services,” said Dr. Ken Farion, Medical Director, Hospital Services and Patient Flow. “Working closely with frontline staff, our teams are dedicated to maintaining services.”

Health PEI continues to monitor the situation closely and will adapt strategies as needed to ensure the health and safety of all Islanders during this challenging period. Health PEI appreciate the public’s patience during this time.

Many PEI health services are available without a referral from a physician or nurse practitioner. For a full list, visit: Find Health Care.

Island pharmacists can assess and prescribe for many common ailments and renew eligible prescriptions through the Pharmacy Plus PEI program.

