Statement on the National Day of Mourning for Persons Killed or Injured in the Workplace

CANADA, April 28 - Hon. Jenn Redmond, Minister of Workforce, Advanced Learning & Population, issued the following statement on the National Day of Mourning for Persons Killed or Injured in the Workplace:

“Each year on April 28, we pause to honour the memory of workers who have been injured or lost their lives due to a workplace tragedy.

Workers of all ages, backgrounds, and fields can be affected by incidents that change their lives forever. These tragedies also leave a lasting impact on families, friends, colleagues, and communities.

Every worker deserves the right to return home safe and sound at the end of the day. By working together with employers, workers, and health and safety partners, we can help prevent workplace injuries and deaths before they happen.”

Media contact:
Brooke Miller 
Workforce, Advanced Learning and Population
bmmiller@gov.pe.ca 
 

