Governor Newsom’s statement on the death of Riverside County Sheriff’s Deputy

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement regarding the death of Riverside County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Timothy Corlew:

“It is with profound sadness that Jennifer and I extend our condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of Deputy Corlew. His unwavering commitment to protecting and serving the community exemplifies the very best of what it means to be a public servant. We are forever grateful for his service and will never forget his sacrifice.”

Deputy Corlew, 40, passed away on January 8, 2025, as a result of an on-duty traffic collision.

Corlew had served with the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office for nine years.

He is survived by his wife and two children.

Flags at the State Capitol and Capitol Annex Swing Space will be flown at half-staff in honor of Deputy Corlew.