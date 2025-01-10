Declaration of State Office Closures in Tennessee for January 10

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Due to the forecasted significant winter storm and the threat of hazardous travel conditions across Tennessee, Governor Bill Lee has closed state offices on Friday, January 10, 2025.

State services offered online will remain available and state employees able to work from home should do so.

At the direction of Gov. Lee, The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) issued a State of Emergency to provide regulatory relief ahead of a significant winter storm, with impacts expected Thursday evening through Saturday afternoon. TEMA continues to work with local, regional, and state partners to support readiness actions and any requests for resources.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is pre-treating interstates and state routes and urges Tennesseans to exercise caution and avoid non-essential travel.

