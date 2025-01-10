Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,281 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,073 in the last 365 days.

Declaration of State Office Closures in Tennessee for January 10

Thursday, January 09, 2025 | 04:30pm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Due to the forecasted significant winter storm and the threat of hazardous travel conditions across Tennessee, Governor Bill Lee has closed state offices on Friday, January 10, 2025.

State services offered online will remain available and state employees able to work from home should do so.

At the direction of Gov. Lee, The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) issued a State of Emergency to provide regulatory relief ahead of a significant winter storm, with impacts expected Thursday evening through Saturday afternoon. TEMA continues to work with local, regional, and state partners to support readiness actions and any requests for resources.

The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) is pre-treating interstates and state routes and urges Tennesseans to exercise caution and avoid non-essential travel.

###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Declaration of State Office Closures in Tennessee for January 10

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more