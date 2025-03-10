Gov. Lee Leads Coalition of Governors Urging Swift Confirmation of NASA Administrator

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Gov. Bill Lee led a coalition of governors in expressing strong support for the swift confirmation of Jared Isaacman as the next Administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). Securing America’s competitive edge in space depends on strong, decisive leadership, and Isaacman will bring the vision and expertise needed.

“The global space race is accelerating, and America faces an urgent challenge in maintaining its leadership in space exploration, technological innovation, and national security – especially in the face of China’s rapidly advancing space program,” said Gov. Lee. “Jared Isaacman is uniquely qualified to deliver strong leadership that will strengthen NASA’s core programs and ensure the United States remains at the forefront of scientific discovery, space commerce, and exploration.”

Jared Isaacman is a visionary entrepreneur, accomplished pilot, and pioneer of spaceflight with a proven track record of turning ambitious goals into reality. He commanded multiple historic space missions and founded a thriving aerospace enterprise, demonstrating an ability to drive bold initiatives, cultivate public-private partnerships, and deliver tangible results. Isaacman understands the complex landscape of modern space exploration and the importance of aligning NASA’s efforts with the United States’ economic and security priorities.

The absence of a confirmed NASA Administrator delays critical progress at a time when the United States can least afford it, and the governors urge the Senate Commerce Committee to prioritize and expedite Isaacman’s confirmation hearing.

Under Gov. Lee’s leadership, governors from the following states signed the letter: Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Missouri, Oklahoma, and Texas.