PHOTOS + VIDEO: Gov. Lee Surveys Storm Damage in McNairy County, Provides Briefing on Severe Weather Ahead

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Today, Gov. Bill Lee traveled to McNairy County to survey storm damage and meet with survivors following severe weather and flooding that swept through the state overnight. Accompanied by Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) Director Patrick Sheehan and Congressman David Kustoff, the Governor viewed damage and met with local officials.

On Thursday evening, Gov. Lee joined Director Sheehan and National Weather Service (NWS) Meteorologist Ryan Husted at the Emergency Operations Center to provide a briefing on forecasted severe weather. The press conference may be accessed here .

“Middle and West Tennesseans face a long road to recovery after severe weather, and there is great hope in seeing how communities are coming together to serve their neighbors in this time of need,” said Gov. Lee. “Maria and I lift all those impacted up in prayer and thank state and local officials, law enforcement, first responders and road crews for their quick response. We will continue to look for every opportunity to support local recovery efforts.

Media outlets may access photos and video here .

“Roberta and I are praying for those who lost loved ones and who have been impacted by the devastated storms in West Tennessee,” said Congressman Kustoff. “Thank you to all of our first responders who are working to help those in need. I am staying in constant communication with state and local officials. Governor Lee and I are committed to ensuring our community has the assistance it needs to rebuild and recover.”

As TEMA continues to monitor severe weather forecasts, local jurisdictions have opened storm shelters. A list of shelters may be found here . Tennesseans are urged to use caution when traveling and monitor road conditions via Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) [smartway]Smartway .

Gov. Lee’s Emergency Declaration request was approved swiftly by the Trump Administration to provide emergency protective measures (Category B), limited to direct federal assistance, under the Public Assistance program at 75 percent.