DPH Salutes Law Enforcement Agents on National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day

Jan. 9, 2025

COLUMBIA, S.C. ― January 9 is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day, and the South Carolina Department Public Health (DPH) would like to thank the agency’s law enforcement agents – and all members of law enforcement – during this important day of recognition.

Inspectors within DPH’s Bureau of Drug Control, known as drug control agents, are pharmacists who have undergone training through the S.C. Criminal Justice Academy to become state law enforcement officers.

The Bureau of Drug Control serves a regulatory role and enforces the South Carolina Controlled Substances Act. Agents monitor controlled-substance activity in South Carolina by conducting regulatory inspections, audits and answering questions from health care providers and the public.

“Our drug control agents are dedicated to making South Carolina a safer place to live, work and play,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, Interim DPH Director. “While the observance of National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day provides us with an opportunity to thank them for their service, we appreciate their commitment to our state every day.”

DPH’s drug control agents conduct more than 1,800 onsite inspections at pharmacies, hospitals and practitioners’ offices that prescribe, administer, possess or dispense controlled substances annually. Agents ensure they are properly recording, storing and handling controlled substances.

DPH receives 750 to 1,000 complaints each year involving the diversion of controlled substances from legal outlets. Following investigations by drug control agents, about half of those complaints result in the arrest and prosecution of individuals in state or federal court. Their work helps to mitigate the drug crisis across South Carolina.

Agents also assist federal, state and local law enforcement divisions with investigations of controlled substance diversion cases and partner with state licensing agencies on diversion investigations involving licensed health care practitioners.

“On behalf of the agency, I’d like to thank our law enforcement partners across the state and nation for their dedication to public service and to the protection of our residents and communities,” Simmer said.

Learn more about the roles and responsibilities of DPH’s law enforcement officers on the agency’s Drug Control webpage.

