Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,284 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,074 in the last 365 days.

Cumberland County Man Charged with Arson of Crossville Business

CROSSVILLE – Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents specializing in fire investigations joined other agencies in investigating a fire that occurred last year at a Crossville business. That investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Cumberland County man.

On March 2, 2024, a commercial fire was reported at Bootleggers Bar and Grill, located on Highway 70 in Crossville.  The Crossville Fire Department responded to the fire and noted heavy fire damage coming from the roof area, and heavy interior smoke damage.  On March 4, 2024, TBI agents joined the investigation to assist with the origin and cause of the fire. During the course of the investigation, agents determined the fire had been intentionally set. Along with the Crossville Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the investigation identified Brandon Jones as the individual responsible for setting the fire.

On January 6th, the Cumberland County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Brandon Chance Jones (DOB 04/09/1998) with one count of Arson. Jones was arrested January 7th and booked into the Cumberland County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.

Related

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Cumberland County Man Charged with Arson of Crossville Business

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more