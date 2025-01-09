Cumberland County Man Charged with Arson of Crossville Business

CROSSVILLE – Tennessee Bureau of Investigation special agents specializing in fire investigations joined other agencies in investigating a fire that occurred last year at a Crossville business. That investigation has resulted in the indictment and arrest of a Cumberland County man.

On March 2, 2024, a commercial fire was reported at Bootleggers Bar and Grill, located on Highway 70 in Crossville. The Crossville Fire Department responded to the fire and noted heavy fire damage coming from the roof area, and heavy interior smoke damage. On March 4, 2024, TBI agents joined the investigation to assist with the origin and cause of the fire. During the course of the investigation, agents determined the fire had been intentionally set. Along with the Crossville Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the investigation identified Brandon Jones as the individual responsible for setting the fire.

On January 6th, the Cumberland County Grand Jury returned an indictment charging Brandon Chance Jones (DOB 04/09/1998) with one count of Arson. Jones was arrested January 7th and booked into the Cumberland County Jail on a $75,000 bond.

The charges and allegations referenced in this release are merely accusations of criminal conduct and not evidence. The defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt and convicted through due process of law.