AHA releases 2025-2027 Strategic Plan

The AHA today released its 2025-2027 Strategic Plan, approved by the AHA Board of Trustees in November. The plan is rooted in four core disciplines — advocacy and representation, thought leadership, knowledge exchange, and agents of change. It also includes nine principles that serve as the foundation of the AHA’s work and strategies to help the field make progress on its mission of advancing health in America. View the 2025-2027 Strategic Plan for more information.

