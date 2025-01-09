Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,283 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 401,074 in the last 365 days.

AHA releases 2025-2027 Strategic Plan

The AHA today released its 2025-2027 Strategic Plan, approved by the AHA Board of Trustees in November. The plan is rooted in four core disciplines — advocacy and representation, thought leadership, knowledge exchange, and agents of change. It also includes nine principles that serve as the foundation of the AHA’s work and strategies to help the field make progress on its mission of advancing health in America. View the 2025-2027 Strategic Plan for more information.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

AHA releases 2025-2027 Strategic Plan

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more