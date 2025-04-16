Minnesota court dismisses PhRMA lawsuit challenging state 340B law

A Minnesota state court April 15 dismissed a lawsuit filed by PhRMA challenging the state’s law protecting 340B pricing for contract pharmacy arrangements. The court ruled that the state law is not preempted by federal law, does not engage in unconstitutional extraterritorial regulation and that the law does not violate Minnesota’s Single Subject and Title Clause.

The AHA filed an amicus brief in the case last year and filed others in similar cases for multiple states, in defense of those states’ 340B contract pharmacy laws.