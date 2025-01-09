Submit Release
Attorney General Bird Warns Iowans of Scam “Corporate Transparency Act” Links Meant to Trick Business Owners

DES MOINES—Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird today warned Iowans about reports of fake links meant to scam Iowa business owners who are searching for Corporate Transparency Act registration information.

Attorney General Bird offers the following tips for Iowans to protect themselves from the scam:

  • Do NOT Send Money: Corporate Transparency Act registration does NOT include a registration fee. Any website demanding payment is a scam.
  • Double-check: Iowans should always double check that they are using a trusted, government website to submit their registration information, such as https://fincen.gov/boi.
  • Look for Typos: Verify that the website URL does not include misspellings.

Iowans suspicious of a Corporate Transparency Act scam should immediately contact the Iowa Attorney General’s Office at 1-888-777-4590 or file a complaint online at https://www.iowaattorneygeneral.gov/for-consumers/file-a-consumer-complaint.

