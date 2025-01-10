ABUKAI to Assist with Expense Tracking for Disaster Relief

ABUKAI ABUKAI Expenses for iPhone ABUKAI Expenses with receipt

ABUKAI, a leading provider of expense management, offers victims from the January 2025 California wildfires a free one-year ABUKAI Individual Account.

Insurance companies & relief agencies require proof of expenses to distribute funds. Given the unprecedented fires, we wanted to extend a special offer to help people rebuild their homes and lives.” — Philipp Schloter

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ABUKAI , a leading provider of innovative expense management solutions, offers people who have suffered from the January 2025 California wildfires a free one-year ABUKAI Individual Account (value $99).Individuals losing their homes have many things to think about. Documenting and tracking expenses may not be top of mind, but is an immediate requirement in order to recover funds from insurance and possible disaster agency assistance as quickly as possible. With ABUKAI, users can easily document all the expenses incurred by just taking pictures of any receipt and forwarding any electronic receipts. ABUKAI then automatically fills out the necessary expense reports and tracks the expenses for you. ABUKAI recognizes key fields like date, amount, vendor and classifying expenses as may be required and turns the data into professional looking expense reports. ABUKAI helps businesses and people document their spending in order to get reimbursed faster.“Insurance companies and relief agencies require proof of expenses before distributing funds. Now more than ever, it is vital to appropriately document all expenses to not risk cashflows drying up! During the recent hurricane season, many people told us how ABUKAI helps them track their expenses for insurance purposes. Given the unprecedented events in California, we wanted to extend a special offer to help people rebuild their homes and lives.” said Philipp Schloter, President & CEO of ABUKAI.Affected individuals can simply go to https://abukai.com/install to download ABUKAI Expenses for iPhone or Android. Once set up with ABUKAI account, please contact us at https://abukai.com/?id=contact to request your disaster relief related one-year Individual Account.For more comprehensive disaster relief resources in the United States, please see official resources at www.disasterassistance.gov Terms and conditions apply. ABUKAI reserves the right to terminate this program at any time.For media inquiries, please contact:press.services@ABUKAI.com+1 415-293-8286.About ABUKAI, Inc. (abukai.com)ABUKAI is revolutionizing how companies conduct business by providing ACTIONABLE BUSINESS PRODUCTIVITY™ solutions, which are based on new business thinking and supported by the latest technology. ABUKAI designs and delivers innovative solutions that significantly improve productivity for companies and their employees, while rapidly delivering ROI. Through its break-through, patented technology, ABUKAI Expenses drastically reduces the time and effort required to complete expense reports and increases reporting accuracy. ABUKAI has users at over 50% of Global 500 corporations, and over 50% of the Top 100 Brand companies.ABUKAI Expenses was awarded the Editors’ Choice Award by PC Magazine, and named one of the Top 20 Cloud Services. ABUKAI Expenses was also named “Instagram for Expense Reporting” by Wireless Week, one of the 6 best mobile applications for small business by Staples, and one of the top 5 finance applications by NASDAQ.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.