Ninja Nation Set To Open in Mahoning Valley, Ohio

BOARDMAN, OH, UNITED STATES, January 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ninja Nation , the premier provider of world-class obstacle course arenas and the ultimate indoor play space, is thrilled to announce the opening of its newest franchise location in Mahoning Valley. The franchisees, Kyle and Samantha Leonard, are set to launch their 14,000-square-foot state-of-the-art Ninja Nation Obstacle Arena in the Spring of 2025 at 7394 Market Street, Boardman, Ohio 44512 . This exciting expansion marks Ninja Nation’s entry into the Ohio market.With a growing footprint that includes nine Ninja gyms and eleven mobile courses across Colorado, Texas, North Carolina, California, Arizona, Washington, Tennessee, Florida, and now Ohio, Ninja Nation continues its nationwide expansion, with 19 additional arenas under development. The new Arena will feature Ninja Nation’s signature obstacle courses and experiences designed to foster fitness and fun for all ages.Kyle and Samantha Leonard, both passionate advocates of youth fitness and an active lifestyle, bring deep enthusiasm and knowledge to their franchise endeavor. Their journey with Ninja Nation began as entrepreneurs looking to inspire kids and own a business that encourages kids to be active and have fun."Owning a Ninja Nation has been a longtime goal for us. It’s the ultimate indoor play space," said Kyle Leonard. "We believe in the sport's potential to transform lives and help kids grow.” and “Samantha and I can't wait to introduce the people of Mahoning Valley to this incredible space and experience."The Leonards plan to build a vibrant community, encouraging kids to challenge themselves at Ninja Nation and have fun with an array of classes, birthday parties, day camps, open gym play time, group events, and more.“We’re excited to bring the exciting and empowering sport of Ninja to Mahoning Valley and create a community that supports and challenges each other,” added Samantha Leonard. “Ninja Nation’s mission to promote health and confidence in a positive, active environment resonates deeply with us.”Ninja Nation's mission is to inspire over 1 million heroes by offering a safe, fun, and dynamic environment where everyone can find the hero within. The brand emphasizes core values of engagement, encouragement, and energy, using its innovative obstacle courses to enhance physical health, promote active lifestyles, and build confidence among kids and adults alike."We’re thrilled to enter the Ohio market, and we believe Kyle and Samantha are the perfect partners to lead the way," said Wayne Cavanaugh, founder of Ninja Nation. "We're looking forward to becoming an integral part of the community and bringing our blend of fitness and fun to Mahoning Valley."About Ninja NationFounded in 2017, Ninja Nation is a leader in providing top-tier, state-of-the-art obstacle course arenas across the nation. The brand is dedicated to encouraging and building confidence in today’s youth and families. Currently, there are nine brick-and-mortar arenas and seven mobile courses operational in Colorado, Texas, North Carolina, California, Arizona, Washington, and Florida, with 19 additional arenas in development, including in Jacksonville, Nashville, Houston, Austin, Phoenix, and the new Youngstown, OH location. For more information, visit www.ninjanation.com

