Ninja Nation Announces Innovative Mobile Franchise Opportunity
Youth fitness concept’s mobile obstacle courses set to meet increasing franchise demandDENVER, COLORADO, USA, January 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ninja Nation, the Colorado-based leading provider of world-class obstacle course arenas and experiences across the country, is unveiling its new mobile franchise opportunity. While in the past, franchisees had to purchase a traditional storefront and mobile unit as a full package, Ninja Nation is now offering the mobile unit on its own. Due to a continuous inflow of interest and nationwide popularity, the brand is actively seeking involved franchisees throughout the nation to take on this new endeavor.
Ninja Nation Mobile is the ultimate mobile Ninja obstacle course. It is quick to set up and take down and is an incredible addition to any event, fair, festival, or public gathering. Fun for all ages with tons of adaptability and customization for indoor or outdoor events, the mobile unit offers franchisees an exciting, different way to own a business while maintaining a high level of revenue opportunities. Mobile-only franchisees will still have access to the library of amazing Ninja obstacles, high-quality & durable equipment, and strong corporate support that comes with being a part of the Ninja Nation brand.
“The launch of Ninja Nation Mobile as its own franchise opportunity is a great way for our brand to expand,” said Wayne Cavanaugh, Founder of Ninja Nation. “Without the requirements of a traditional brick-and-mortar storefront, as well as a lower investment cost, more people interested in owning their own fun, community-centered businesses will be able to become franchisees and bring Ninja Nation to new communities across the United States.”
Ninja Nation is the leading provider of world-class obstacle course arenas across the country. Their family and kid-focused fitness facilities provide both adults and kids the opportunity to play, train, and compete in their world-class, state-of-the-art facilities while developing skills, strength, and confidence. The brand has five arenas open and operating in Colorado, Texas, and North Carolina, and 15 more in development.
The youth fitness concept’s goal is to create over 1 million heroes with their on-going mission to provide a fun, safe, and engaging space where everyone can find that “hero” within themselves. To accomplish this, Ninja Nation focuses on their core values of engagement, encouragement, and energy in the facility at all times. Ninja Nation uses their world-class, state-of-the-art obstacle course arena to teach kids by improving their physical health, along with focusing on the importance of moving their bodies and staying active. The brand prides itself on building a community within their facility by focusing on a culture of positivity, encouragement, goal setting, and building confidence.
“Our mission has always focused on creating a fun, engaging experience for children that will push them to become the best versions of themselves,” continued Cavanaugh. “We believe in ‘failing up,’ and creating a positive impact in the life of every child that steps through our doors or tries a Ninja Nation course. The addition of increased mobile Ninja Nations means a higher number of kids will be able to experience the benefits we provide.”
With a dedicated, knowledgeable, and supportive leadership team, Ninja Nation is searching for franchise partners who possess a passion for youth sports, are looking to make a positive impact in their community, and own a business that changes lives. To own a mobile unit, experience or knowledge in sales is preferred. To own a Ninja Nation Mobile franchise, the brand is looking for future franchisees with a strong business background. Including a franchise fee of $39,500, the overall investment cost to open a Ninja Nation Mobile is $237,500 - $245,500. For more information about Ninja Nation’s franchise opportunities, visit www.ninjanationfranchise.com.
About Ninja Nation
Founded in 2017, Ninja Nation is the leading provider of world-class, state-of-the-art obstacle course arenas nationwide focusing on encouragement and building confidence in today’s youth and families. The brand’s mission is to provide a fun, safe, and engaging space where everyone can be a hero. Today, there are five open locations in Colorado, Texas, and North Carolina, with fifteen Arenas in development in the Nashville area, Houston, Austin, and the Phoenix areas. For more information, visit www.ninjanation.com.
Amarra Lyons
Franchise Elevator PR
+1 847-945-1300 ext. 282
alyons@franchiseelevator.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Ninja Nation Mobile - The Ultimate Mobile Ninja Course