$3.5M I-81 Bridge Rehabilitation Project Completed

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced the completion of a $3.5 million project to rehabilitate the bridge carrying Interstate 81 over East Colvin Street in the City of Syracuse, Onondaga County, enhancing safety and improving mobility along this vital commuter route that runs through the heart of Syracuse’s southside, connecting northbound traffic to downtown Syracuse and University Hill, a hub for employment, health, and higher education, and southbound traffic to the southern interchange of Interstates 481 and 81. Located between Exit 17 (South Salina Street/Brighton Avenue) and Exit 18 (Adams Street/Harrison Street), the I-81 bridge over East Colvin Street will become part of the new Business Loop 81 under the Interstate 81 Viaduct Project.

“The historic infrastructure investments being made in every corner of New York State are connecting communities and strengthening our economy, while laying a foundation for a bright future across the Empire State,” Governor Hochul said. “The rehabilitation of the I-81 bridge over East Colvin Street will promote safety and connectivity for the traveling public, ensuring that this structure will accommodate the anticipated growth in store for the City of Syracuse and all of Central New York.”

Construction on the I-81 bridge over East Colvin Street began in April 2024 and included replacing the aging bridge deck, stainless steel deck pans, and the bridge bearings. Additionally, repairs were made to the concrete substructure, and the entirety of the bridge’s steel was repainted. This most recent restoration of the bridge, which was constructed in 1964, and rehabilitated in 1985 and again in 2006, will lengthen its service life by 25 years. The project, which was initially awarded at $3.7 million, was completed on time and nearly $250,000 under budget.

The bridge rehabilitation, supported by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, represents continued investment in the region’s transportation network, and is part of Governor Hochul’s unprecedented commitment to modernize New York State’s infrastructure and invest in projects that promote equity, connectivity, and opportunity for communities across the state.

New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said, “The rehabilitation of the I-81 bridge over East Colvin Street bridge is one example of the tremendous strides New York State has made under the leadership of Governor Kathy Hochul, in preserving and enhancing our infrastructure for future generations. Central New York is on the precipice of unprecedented growth and investing in our transportation network of roads and bridges is literally foundational to future economic growth.”

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer said, “After years of work championing Syracuse’s transformative I-81 Viaduct Project, I am proud to see major upgrades like this arrive in the heart of Syracuse’s Southside. Thanks to my Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law, we have successfully bridged the gap to safer, smoother travel along the I-81 bridge over East Colvin Street, helped pave the way for Business Loop 81, and moved another step down the road to reconnecting Syracuse communities. The new bridge will upgrade a vital transportation corridor and make it easier for local residents, businesses, and tourists to access downtown Syracuse every day. When I led the Bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law to passage in the Senate, I had long-overdue projects like Syracuse’s I-81 transformation top of mind and made sure to deliver historic funding to help reconnect communities. I’m grateful for Governor Hochul’s work putting these federal dollars to good use and investing in Syracuse’s transportation infrastructure.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “Well-maintained infrastructure is critical to enhance safety, improve the flow of traffic, and foster mobility,” said Senator Gillibrand. “This bridge rehabilitation project is a win for the city of Syracuse and all of Central New York. I’m proud to have fought for the passage of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, which funded this project, and I will continue working to deliver federal dollars to New York for the improvement of our infrastructure.”

Congressman John W. Mannion said, “The $3.5M rehabilitation of the bridge carrying I-81 over East Colvin Street in Syracuse is another example of how smart infrastructure investments can improve safety, support local businesses, and strengthen connectivity for Central New Yorkers. As our region prepares for growth associated with Micron Technology, keeping our roads and bridges well-maintained helps ensure our transportation network is ready to meet the needs of residents and businesses today, and well into the future.”

State Senator Rachel May said, “Investing in our local infrastructure is not just exciting; it's vital for the future of Central New York. With the $3.5 million bridge rehabilitation, we ensure our roadways are safe and dependable for all travelers. These projects are essential for improving convenience, strengthening our economy, and providing quick access to key destinations across the region. Thank you to Governor Hochul for her strong commitment to modernizing our region’s many roads and bridges.”

Assemblymember William Magnarelli said, “The I-81 Viaduct Project significantly impacts the entire Central New York region. The investment and rehabilitation of our bridges reinforces New York State’s commitment to protecting and enhancing our statewide infrastructure, strengthening economic development and our quality of life.”

Assemblymember Pamela Hunter said, “Today marks a significant milestone for Syracuse and Onondaga County with the completion of the $3.5 million bridge rehabilitation project along Interstate 81. I am thrilled to see this investment in critical infrastructure that enhances safety, improves mobility, and supports the vital connections to downtown Syracuse, University Hill, and beyond. This project reflects our commitment to ensuring our community has the strong and reliable infrastructure it deserves. I commend Governor Hochul, and everyone involved for delivering this project on time and under budget, bringing long-term benefits to our district.”

Onondaga County Executive Ryan McMahon said, “Investing in county infrastructure, both above and below ground, has been a top priority of my administration from day one. To be truly effective, however, requires partnerships and a shared priority at all levels of government.” McMahon continued, “Today’s announcement exemplifies that shared priority from our partners at the State and represents an important milestone in the larger 81 project. I want to thank everyone who helped make today a reality.”

