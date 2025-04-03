Safer Streets: Governor Hochul Signs Legislation Strengthening New York’s Gun Safety Laws and Announces 53% Decline in Shootings

Governor Kathy Hochul today signed three new laws to strengthen New York’s gun violence prevention efforts and keep New Yorkers safe. The Governor also unveiled new data showing a 53 percent decline in gun violence year-to-date, when compared to pandemic-era highs. As part of this year’s Budget, Governor Hochul is proposing a significant $370 million investment to fight gun violence and keep driving down crime.

“We’re taking action to drive down gun violence in the State of New York — protecting our communities and making our streets safer,” Governor Hochul said. “Public safety is my number one priority, and by giving law enforcement additional tools to stop gun violence in its tracks, we’re building on our promise to put the safety of New Yorkers first.”

In 2025, shootings have declined 53 percent year-to-date when compared to pandemic-era highs three years ago: from 497 shootings statewide from January to March of 2022 to 236 shootings statewide from January to March of this year. Earlier this year, Governor Hochul announced that gun violence declined to the lowest levels on record in the 28 communities participating in the State’s Gun Involved Violence Elimination (GIVE) initiative — including Rochester, Syracuse and Yonkers — and the NYPD announced declines in shootings in New York City as well.

Legislation S.744/A.436 will ensure there are penalties for using “pistol converters,” which are rapid-fire modification devices that can be easily attached to semi-automatic pistols to make them even deadlier by allowing rapid fire with one pull of the trigger.

State Senator Brad Hoylman-Sigal said, “Rapid-fire modification devices are capable of transforming firearms into fully automatic machine guns and are not permitted in New York State. These rapid-fire modification devices include a wide range of gun modification devices including bump stocks, trigger cranks, and burst trigger systems. The legislation Governor Hochul is signing today makes it explicitly clear that pistol converters, also known as auto-sears, which can be used to make traditional pistols fire as many as 15 rounds in under two seconds, are a subset of rapid-fire modification devices and should be treated as such under New York State Law. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul, Senate Majority Leader Stewart-Cousins and my colleagues throughout the Legislature who once again are standing up to the gun lobby to make New York a safer place.”

Assemblymember Jo Anne Simon said, “New Yorkers are sick of weapons manufacturers ignoring their role in the gun violence epidemic. For decades, Glock has known that its pistols can be easily and cheaply converted into illegal fully-automatic machine guns. It’s time to put people over profit. My first-in-the-nation bill has been signed into law, holding Glock and Glock-like gun manufacturers accountable for failing to prevent this easy conversion to illegal machine guns. Thank you to Governor Hochul for signing my bill, my partner Senator Hoylman-Sigal, and the advocates for working to prevent gun violence.”

Legislation S.745/A.439 will strengthen the law that the Governor signed last year that requires credit and debit card issuers to use the merchant category code (MCC) for firearms and ammunition retailers by ensuring that it captures retailers whose bulk sales come from firearms, ammunition and firearms accessories.

State Senator Zellnor Myrie said, “Since 2019, New York has been a national leader in taking on gun violence- and the laws Governor Hochul is signing today continues that progress. While the federal government turns a blind eye to the gun crime plaguing our communities, New York can show the way forward by passing new laws to stop the sale of weapons that can be converted into machine guns, centralize our gun violence prevention efforts, and standardize our response to mass shooting incidents wherever they occur.”

Assemblymember Michaelle Solages said, “With today’s signing, Governor Hochul is taking a bold step to protect New Yorkers from gun violence. By requiring the use of merchant category codes for firearm and ammunition purchases, we are equipping financial institutions with a critical tool to help detect suspicious activity before it becomes a tragedy. This is a smart, data-driven approach to public safety, and I’m proud to lead the way with Senator Myrie and dedicated advocates.”

Legislation S.743/A.437 strengthens the law the Governor signed last year that requires firearms dealers and gunsmiths to post and distribute at the time of sale information about the availability of the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline and warnings about the dangers of gun ownership, including increased risk of suicide, death during domestic disputes and unintentional death of children, household members and others. By providing consumers with this Surgeon General style warning, the law aims to promote the health and safety of the general public by educating and informing gun owners and potential buyers of the risks the weapons pose.

State Senator Michael Gianaris said, “Education and information are key to responsible gun ownership, which will prevent injury and improve public safety. I am proud to have shepherded this proposal through the Senate and to now see it enacted into law.”

Assemblymember Jeffrey Dinowitz said, “It is without question that there are enormous risks associated with gun ownership. By requiring firearm dealers and licensing officers to provide clear and accessible warnings about the heightened risks of suicide, domestic violence, and unintentional deaths, we are aiding people in becoming fully informed about the dangers of gun ownership while at the same time taking measures to help safeguard our communities. The inclusion of a prominently displayed 988 National Suicide Prevention Lifeline will make it easier for those in distress to access avenues of assistance when they are at their most vulnerable. I want to thank Governor Hochul for signing this entire package of bills into law and my colleague, Senator Mike Gianaris, for partnering with me on this legislation which demonstrates New York’s commitment to promoting responsible firearm ownership while protecting public health and safety.”

Assemblymember Harvey Epstein said, “It is critical that we address the gun violence epidemic in our state and nation. So many lives have been lost as a result of our failure to pass common-sense gun regulations. Today I am happy to join Governor Hochul as we pass this package of legislation that will make our state safer.”

Assemblymember Tony Simone said, “We are in the midst of a mental health crisis and a gun violence epidemic, and we must do everything in our power as lawmakers to combat it. We can begin by passing common-sense anti gun-violence measures, which a vast majority of gun owners support and want, which is what these three bills signed today are. I am proud to stand with Governor Hochul and my colleagues in the legislature in our resoluteness to solve these epidemics playing out in our communities.”

The $370 million investment to reduce and prevent gun violence and strengthen communities disproportionately impacted by crime includes, but is not limited to, the following programs and initiatives administered by DCJS:

$50 million through the Law Enforcement Technology grant program, which provides funding so police departments and sheriffs’ offices can purchase new equipment and technology to modernize their operations and more effectively solve and prevent crime.

$36 million for GIVE, which funds the 28 police departments and district attorneys’ offices, probation departments and sheriffs’ offices in 21 counties outside of New York City.

$21 million for the SNUG Street Outreach Program, which operates in 14 communities across the state: Albany, the Bronx, Buffalo, Hempstead, Mount Vernon, Newburgh, Niagara Falls, Poughkeepsie, Rochester, Syracuse, Troy, Utica, Wyandanch and Yonkers. The program uses a public health approach to address gun violence by identifying the source, interrupting transmission, and treating individuals, families and communities affected by the violence.

$18 million in continued support for the State’s unique, nationally recognized Crime Analysis Center Network, and $13 million in new funding to establish the New York State Crime Analysis and Joint Special Operations Command Headquarters, a strategic information, technical assistance and training hub for 11 Centers in the State’s network and enhance existing partnerships and expand information sharing with the New York State Intelligence Center operated by the State Police, the locally run Nassau County Lead Development Center and the State’s Joint Security Operations Center, which focuses on protecting the State from cyber threats.

$20 million for Project RISE (Respond, Invest, Sustain, Empower) in 10 communities to support mentoring, mental health services, restorative practices, trust building, employment and education support and youth development activities, among other programs and services that address trauma resulting from long-term exposure to violence, build resilience and strengthen youth, families and neighborhoods.

The New York State Police, the State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, the State Office of Temporary and Disability Assistance and the State Office of Victim Services also will receive funding through that $370 million allocation.

Other public safety initiatives outlined in Governor Hochul’s FY26 Executive Budget include $35 million for the next round of the Securing Communities Against Hate Crimes grants to increase safety and security of organizations at risk of hate crimes or attacks because of their ideology, beliefs or mission; or investments that expand support for victims and survivors of crime, including doubling funding for rape crisis centers to $12.8 million.