Governor applauds New Mexico Supreme Court ruling striking down local abortion restrictions

SANTA FE – Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham issued the following statement after the New Mexico Supreme Court unanimously struck down abortion restrictions enacted by conservative cities and counties:

“Today’s unanimous Supreme Court decision affirms what we’ve known all along – healthcare decisions belong to New Mexican women and their doctors, not politicians. While some communities may disagree, our state constitution and laws are clear. No city or county can restrict the fundamental rights of New Mexicans or override state law.

This ruling ensures that New Mexico will remain a safe haven for healthcare access and individual freedom. We will continue protecting reproductive rights while neighboring states strip them away. I’m grateful to Attorney General Torrez and to our Supreme Court for defending the rule of law and the rights of all New Mexicans.

Let me be crystal clear: as long as I’m governor, New Mexico will fight any attempt to limit reproductive healthcare access, whether those challenges come from local ordinances, other states, or the federal government. Healthcare decisions are personal, and they’ll stay that way in New Mexico.”