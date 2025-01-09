Attorney General Jackley Announces Former State Employee Indicted For Using Family-Use Voucher for Personal Use

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Thursday, Jan. 9, 2025

Contact: Tony Mangan, Communications Director, 605-773-6878

PIERRE, S.D. – South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley announces that a former South Dakota Department of Social Services employee has been charged with using a DSS grocery voucher, intended for families in need, for personal use.

“It is alleged this defendant abused her position by using resources intended to help others for her own personal gain,” said Attorney General Jackley. “The Attorney General’s Office intends to continue to prosecute these cases to regain the public’s trust in state government. I appreciate the Department of Social Services’ cooperation throughout this investigation.”

Amalia Escalante Barrientos, 28, of Brookings is charged with one misdemeanor count of Obtaining Money, Property or Assistance by Fraud from Social Services or Related Programs. The maximum penalty is a one-year sentence in the county jail, a $2,000 fine or both.

An investigation by the South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) found that the defendant had used the voucher, which is provided by DSS to families the department works with, to purchase groceries for her own personal use. The incident occurred at a Brookings business on Oct. 11, 2024.

The Attorney General’s Office will prosecute the case.

Barrientos has not yet made her initial court appearance. She is presumed innocent under the U.S. Constitution.

