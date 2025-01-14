BioSteel Partners with Football Ontario to Fuel 2025 Season
BioSteel will Provide Products, Activations, and Unrivaled Support to University Football Athletes Provincewide!
BioSteel will supply Football Ontario athletes with premium hydration and nutrition support for ten marquee events and camps, including Team Ontario Tackle Football ID Camps, the Adult Flag Circuit, and the Canadian Collegiate Flag Showcase.
BioSteel Promotions & Event Presence
A distinctive BioSteel trailer will make on-site appearances at 6 major events, offering product sampling, brand activations, and an opportunity for fans and players to engage directly with the BioSteel team.
All 10 Football Ontario events under this agreement will feature BioSteel signage, highlighting the brand’s presence and ensuring fans and participants understand BioSteel’s role as the official hydration partner.
“Football is a high-energy, high-intensity sport, and proper hydration is critical for peak performance. With the help of Biosteel, we are committed to keeping our athletes fueled and ready to compete at the highest level. Featuring Biosteel products at our events not only elevates the athlete experience but also contributes to the growth and quality of football across the province.” - Aaron Geisler, CEO Football Ontario
Major 2025 Events
1) Team Ontario Tackle Football ID Camps
Province-wide in January, March, and April 2025
2) Team Ontario Flag Football Teams
Province-wide from January - May 2025
3) Adult Flag Circuit Presented by the Detroit Lions
Milton, ON; London, ON; Niagara, ON, February – April 2025
4) Intercollegiate Provincial Flag Championship
Hamilton, ON; April 2025
5) Redblack Team Ontario Tackle Weekend
May 2025
6) Team Ontario Tackle Football Teams
Province-wide from May – July 2025
7) Elite Flag National Championship
Kingston, ON; May 2025
8)Club Flag Provincial Championship
Georgetown, ON; July 2025
9) Club Flag National Championship
Brampton, ON; August 2025
10) Canadian Collegiate Flag Showcase
November 2025
This comprehensive calendar represents Football Ontario’s commitment to fostering grassroots development and high-performance pathways for athletes. BioSteel’s support, through products, on-site presence, and digital marketing, will further enhance each event’s athlete experience and help to spotlight Ontario’s growing football community.
About BioSteel
BioSteel is a trailblazer in the sports hydration industry, committed to delivering premium, sugar-free performance beverages trusted by elite athletes in professional leagues across North America and beyond. With a focus on clean, high-quality ingredients, BioSteel ensures athletes, teams, and communities have the fuel they need to perform at their best.
About Football Ontario
Football Ontario is dedicated to growing the game of football across the province by offering programs, training camps, and tournaments for athletes of all ages. By emphasizing skill development, team spirit, and athletic excellence, Football Ontario continues to shape the future of Canadian football.
