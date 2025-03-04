New State-of-the-Art BioSteel Facility in Windsor, Ontario Canada Achieves NSF Certification

A Major Competitive Advantage That Further Solidifies BioSteel as the Premier Sports Nutrition Brand

Earning NSF GMP certifications is a game-changer, ensuring BioSteel delivers the highest quality, safety, and innovation—100% made in Canada for athletes who demand the best.” — Dan Crosby, CEO of BioSteel

WINDSOR, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BioSteel , the leader in clean, high-performance sports nutrition, is proud to announce that its manufacturing facility, operated under DC Nutrition Group Inc., a subsidiary of Coachwood Group , has officially earned NSF/ANSI 455-2 Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and NSF GMP for Sportfacility certifications. These prestigious certifications represent the gold standard in quality and safety for sports nutrition products, reinforcing BioSteel’s position as the most trusted brand among professional athletes and active individuals who take their health and performance seriously.NSF’s rigorous certification process ensures that BioSteel adheres to the highest industry standards for ingredient sourcing, manufacturing, and product testing. By achieving both NSF/ANSI 455-2 GMP and NSF GMP for Sportfacility certifications, BioSteel gains an unmatched competitive advantage, allowing the company to innovate at scale, control quality at every level, and develop customized products for professional teams and leagues in real time to meet the rapidly evolving sports nutrition market demands.A Commitment to ‘Made in Canada’—A Competitive Edge in Today’s MarketThis certification also signifies that BioSteel is now proudly manufactured entirely in Canada, a significant distinction at a time when ‘Made in Canada’ has never been more important to consumers. With growing demand for locally made, high-quality products, BioSteel’s Canadian production ensures full control over quality, safety, and innovation—setting it apart from competitors who outsource manufacturing overseas. This reinforces BioSteel’s reputation as a premium, trusted sports nutrition brand, proudly delivering clean, high-performance products that meet the highest industry standards.“This certification is a massive milestone for BioSteel and the entire Coachwood Group,” said Dan Crosby, CEO of BioSteel and Coachwood Group. “By securing NSF GMP and GMP for Sportfacility certifications under DC Nutrition Group Inc., we now have complete control over our production, ensuring that every product meets the highest standards of safety, quality, and performance. This strategic move allows us to develop tailored solutions for professional teams and leagues while delivering best-in-class nutrition to athletes and active individuals worldwide. Additionally, being 100% Made in Canada gives us a major competitive advantage in a market where consumers increasingly value transparency, local production, and superior quality.”Earning NSF’s prestigious certification further reinforces BioSteel’s reputation for clean, trusted, and effective sports nutrition.“BioSteel’s commitment to quality and safety is evident in their achievement of NSF/ANSI 455-2 GMP and NSF GMP for Sportfacility certifications,” said John Travis, Technical Manager of NSF Certified for Sport. “These certifications ensure that BioSteel’s products are manufactured under the strictest of industry standards.”With these certifications in place, BioSteel is positioned to lead the industry in innovation and product excellence, ensuring that every product delivers the clean, safe, and performance-driven nutrition that today’s athletes and active individuals demand.A Portfolio of Industry-Leading BrandsDC Nutrition Group Inc., as part of Coachwood Group, oversees multiple high-performance nutrition brands, including Canadian Protein , one of Canada’s largest and most trusted nutrition brands. With a focus on high-quality ingredients, affordability, and direct-to-consumer distribution, Canadian Protein has become a dominant force in the sports nutrition and wellness industry. This certification further strengthens the Coachwood Group portfolio, ensuring that all brands under its umbrella meet the highest standards of safety, quality, and innovation.For more information about BioSteel’s commitment to quality and innovation, visit www.biosteel.com About BioSteelFounded with a commitment to clean, performance-driven sports nutrition, BioSteel is trusted by professional athletes, sports organizations, and health-conscious individuals worldwide. With a focus on zero sugar, high-quality ingredients, and NSF-certified products, BioSteel continues to set the standard for excellence in hydration and performance nutrition.About DC Nutrition Group Inc. & Coachwood GroupDC Nutrition Group Inc., a subsidiary of Coachwood Group, specializes in the manufacturing and development of high-performance sports nutrition products. As part of Coachwood Group’s portfolio, DC Nutrition Group Inc. ensures that BioSteel and Canadian Protein maintain their leadership position in the industry by prioritizing quality, safety, and innovation at every stage of production. For more information about Coachwood group, visit www.coachwoodgroup.com About Canadian ProteinCanadian Protein, one of Canada’s largest and most trusted sports nutrition brands, is known for its commitment to high-quality, affordable, and premium protein and supplement products. With a vast direct-to-consumer model and a reputation for excellence, Canadian Protein continues to be a leader in the Canadian sports nutrition market. For more information on Canadian Protein, visit www.canadianprotein.com

