BioSteel Partners with Minnesota State High School League & Hockey State Championships

BioSteel partners with the Minnesota State High School League & Hockey Championships, delivering clean hydration to top young athletes.

Our partnership with the Minnesota State High School League and its Hockey State Championships speaks volumes about BioSteel’s commitment to performance, integrity, and excellence.” — Erich Martens, Executive Director of the Minnesota State High School League

WINDSOR, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 5, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BioSteel, the premium hydration and sports nutrition brand trusted by elite athletes, is proud to announce its official partnership with the Minnesota State High School League and its Hockey State Championships. This prestigious collaboration solidifies BioSteel’s role as the official hydration and sports nutrition provider for one of the most competitive and highly respected high school hockey leagues in the nation.Minnesota high school hockey is more than just another sport—it’s a legacy. The state’s hockey culture is second to none, producing some of the top talents in the sport and setting the standard for excellence both on and off the ice. Being selected as the official partner is an extraordinary honor, as the League doesn’t align with just any brand—it chooses the best.“Our partnership with the Minnesota State High School League and its Hockey State Championships speaks volumes about BioSteel’s commitment to performance, integrity, and excellence,” said Dan Crosby, CEO of BioSteel. “This isn’t just about hydration; it’s about fueling the next generation of athletes with clean, trusted products that help them perform at their peak. Minnesota high school hockey represents the highest level of youth competition in the state, and we’re honored to be part of that journey.”As a brand built for athletes at the highest level, BioSteel provides clean, NSF Certified for Sport® hydration and sports nutrition products with zero sugar, essential electrolytes, and performance-driven ingredients. This partnership aligns with BioSteel’s mission to support athletes through proper nutrition and hydration, reinforcing the brand’s reputation as the gold standard in sports performance.The Minnesota State High School League and its Hockey State Championships are more than a competition—they’re a proving ground for future hockey stars and a core pillar of the state’s sports identity. With BioSteel fueling these athletes, players, coaches, and fans alike can trust that they are receiving the best hydration and nutrition solutions available.“Partnering with BioSteel ensures that our student-athletes are fueled by a product that aligns with our values of excellence, health, and integrity,” said Erich Martens, Executive Director of the Minnesota State High School League. “This partnership is a natural fit, and we’re excited to provide our players with top-tier hydration and nutrition that supports peak performance.”The BioSteel and Minnesota State High School League partnership has already begun rolling out across the league and championship events, ensuring that student-athletes at all levels are powered by the best sports nutrition available. This collaboration marks another milestone in BioSteel’s mission to bring clean, performance-driven hydration and nutrition to the next generation of athletes.The 2025 Minnesota Girls Hockey State Tournament crowned its champions on Saturday, February 22, and the Minnesota Boys Hockey State Tournament drops the puck on March 6, bringing together the best high school teams in Minnesota to compete for the state title.About BioSteelBioSteel is a leader in sports hydration and nutrition, offering premium clean products with zero sugar and essential electrolytes to support performance and recovery. NSF Certified for Sport, BioSteel is trusted by top athletes and teams worldwide. With a focus on clean ingredients and high-quality formulations, BioSteel has built a reputation as the hydration choice for professional and amateur athletes alike. BioSteel’s mission is to provide clean, effective, and high-performance hydration and nutrition products to athletes of all levels. From grassroots programs to elite sports, BioSteel fuels the next generation of champions with science-backed formulas designed for optimal performance and recovery. Learn more at www.BioSteel.com and follow @BioSteelSports on social media.About the Minnesota State High School LeagueThe Minnesota State High School League is a voluntary, non-profit association of public and private schools with a rich tradition of service to Minnesota’s high school students since 1916. More than 500 schools are members of the League. The League provides opportunities in education-based athletics and Fine Arts activities for nearly 256,000 students each school year. Sectional and state championship events are held in 51 activities. To learn more, visit www.mshsl.org

