&BACK COFFEE's Lucas Goodenough wins Future Leaders in Convenience + Car Wash Award

From sourcing to distribution, building a company with responsible business, sustainability and giving back at its core is my proudest achievement and has brought purpose to my career.” — Lucas Goodenough

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- &BACK COFFEE , a leading Canadian coffee brand with sustainability and inclusion at the forefront, is thrilled to announce that Lucas Goodenough, Head of Sales and Operations at &BACK COFFEE, has been named a recipient of Convenience Store News Canada’s prestigious Future Leaders in Convenience + Car Wash Award. This award recognizes exceptional Canadians under the age of 40 who stand out not only for their performance as leaders in the convenience, gas, and related industries, but also for the sense of purpose and passion they bring to their work to make a difference.At &BACK COFFEE, brewing change goes beyond coffee. Empowering women is at the heart of &BACK COFFEE – supporting women coffee farmers from bean-to-cup-&BACK – through responsible sourcing and reinvesting in women farmers and their communities.“The impact of our work is what drives me every day,” said Lucas Goodenough. “Meeting the people who directly benefit from what we do is incredibly fulfilling—it shows that every step we take with intention really matters. Under Lucas' leadership, &BACK COFFEE has experienced exponential growth since its Canadian launch in 2023. &BACK COFFEE is served in over 500 locations across the country, including convenience and gas stores, offices, hotels and an airline, and is distributed across Canada exclusively by Van Houtte Coffee Services . &BACK COFFEE has set itself apart through its dedication to quality, responsibly sourced coffee, sustainability, and community empowerment. Lucas has been instrumental in driving the company's innovative strategy, spearheading key partnerships with companies that share &BACK COFFEE's purpose-driven mission, and ensuring operational success while aligning with the brand's core values. Lucas has been instrumental in driving the company’s innovative strategy, spearheading key partnerships with companies that share &BACK COFFEE’s purpose-driven mission, and ensuring operational success while aligning with the brand’s core values."Lucas embodies the spirit of innovation and dedication that defines &BACK COFFEE," said Roxanne Joyal, Founder and CEO of &BACK COFFEE. "His vision, expertise and drive continue to elevate our brand and inspire those around him. Lucas plays a pivotal role in expanding the company’s reach and brings a unique perspective to the industry as an advocate for diversity and inclusion. As a member of the LGBTQ2S+ community, he has been a bridge-building advocate for greater representation and inclusion within the industry. This Award is a testament to his remarkable contributions to our team and the industry at large."Made from 100 percent Arabica beans and roasted locally in Ontario, Canada, &BACK COFFEE is a premium, responsibly sourced coffee from Fairtrade and Rainforest Alliance Certified cooperatives in East Africa and Latin America. In partnership with Fairtrade, &BACK COFFEE works with representatives on the ground to identify and work with coffee cooperatives that prioritize the inclusion of women coffee farmers. By working directly with these women-led cooperatives, &BACK COFFEE ensures that women coffee farmers receive fair wages and have access to resources that support their economic empowerment.Through its ImpactQRC platform, featured on all packaging and merchandising, &BACK COFFEE connects coffee consumers directly to the farmers and stories behind their cup of coffee. This purpose-driven innovative platform offers engaging content, such as stories from women farmers, updates from the field and impact reports, to educate consumers on responsibly sourced products and highlight the positive impact made by their choice of coffee.&BACK COFFEE is deeply committed to environmental sustainability. The company uses Omnidegradablepackaging, which breaks down faster than traditional plastic, reducing its environmental impact. &BACK COFFEE is also Climate Neutral certified, measuring and offsetting its annual carbon footprint, and partners with 1% for the Planet, contributing a portion of its revenue to support environmental conservation and reforestation projects in countries along the coffee belt, helping to protect the ecosystems that are vital to the future of coffee farming.For more information about &BACK COFFEE and its innovative approach to responsible sourcing, sustainability, and women’s empowerment, visit www.andback.com or contact PR@andback.com.-30-About &BACK™ COFFEE&BACK™ COFFEE provides premium coffee experiences for businesses that supports women’s empowerment, turning daily coffee consumption into a force for positive impact. Uplifting women is at the heart of &BACK COFFEE. Through responsible sourcing from Fairtrade and Rainforest Alliance Certified cooperatives, and reinvesting in women farmers and their communities, &BACK COFFEE supports women coffee farmers from bean-to-cup-&BACK. In partnership with Fairtrade, &BACK COFFEE works with representatives on the ground to identify and work with coffee cooperatives that prioritize the inclusion of women coffee farmers, promoting gender equality and economic growth in coffee farming communities.&BACK COFFEE is on a mission to help bring purpose into businesses across North America, changing lives one cup at a time. As a Certified Women-Owned and B Corp business, &BACK COFFEE helps companies reach its sustainability goals, diverse supplier commitments and green procurement objectives, all while engaging employees and consumers around a shared cause. &BACK COFFEE is served in over 500 businesses in the United States and Canada and is distributed across Canada exclusively by Van Houtte Coffee Services.

