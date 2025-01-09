PlanetBids Announces Recertification as an AEP® eProcurement Certified Platform for 2025

PlanetBids is named an AEP® eProcurement Certified platform, demonstrating an ongoing commitment to innovation, efficiency and excellence in public procurement.

STUDIO CITY, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PlanetBids is proud to announce that it has been recertified as an Achievement of Excellence in Procurement(AEP) eProcurement Certified platform by the National Procurement Institute, Inc. (NPI) for 2025. This prestigious certification demonstrates our ongoing commitment to innovation, efficiency, and excellence in public procurement.The AEP Certification reconfirms that PlanetBids meets all the rigorous criteria required of an eProcurement solution, offering procurement teams confidence in their use of a platform recognized for compliance with the highest industry standards. Agencies using PlanetBids’ PB System™ can bypass additional application requirements related to eProcurement, streamlining their approval process and allowing them to focus on what matters most: achieving procurement excellence.What the AEP Certification Means for PlanetBids ClientsAs an AEPeProcurement Certified platform, PlanetBids meets the following critical standards for Electronic Sourcing (AEPCriteria 7b): online vendor registration, automatic vendor notifications of solicitation opportunities, posting of solicitations for vendor review, online vendor responses, posting of solicitation tabulations and award documentation; as well as standards for Electronic Evaluations and Automated Scorecarding (AEPCriteria 7c): online proposal review and scoring, digital evaluator notifications with deadlines, automated scorecards for scoring, comments, and ranking respondents.Commitment to ExcellenceThe AEP Certification reflects PlanetBids’ dedication to providing procurement teams with a platform that simplifies their processes while adhering to the highest standards in the industry.“Maintaining this certification is not just an honor for us – it’s a demonstration of our ongoing commitment to our clients and the public procurement industry as a whole,” said David DiGiacomo, CEO of PlanetBids. “With more than 25 years in the industry, we’ve been trusted by thousands of procurement professionals to provide software that streamlines their procurement processes. This certification confirms to procurement teams that they’re receiving the highest levels of functionality, compliance, and efficiency, and it allows our clients to focus on procurement excellence, knowing that our system has been thoroughly vetted and approved by industry leaders like NPI.”“We are thrilled to once again partner with the National Procurement Institute to maintain this important certification,” DiGiacomo added. “PlanetBids will continue to innovate and deliver solutions that empower procurement teams to achieve their goals efficiently and confidently.”Supporting Procurement ProfessionalsProcurement teams using PlanetBids benefit from reduced administrative burdens thanks to features like online vendor notifications, automated scoring, and detailed evaluation tools. Clients can rest assured that PlanetBids supports their efforts to meet AEP’s rigorous standards without the need for additional application processes.“As a former procurement specialist, I understand how much work goes into maintaining compliance and ensuring procurement excellence,” said Ria Diaz, Director of Client Services at PlanetBids. “The AEP certification reinforces the value of using a platform like PlanetBids, which not only simplifies the process but also gives procurement teams peace of mind that they’re making the right choice.”About PlanetBidsPlanetBids is a software development company with a mission to provide cloud-based eProcurement solutions that help procurement professionals in the public, private, education, and non-profit sectors streamline entire processes and connect with their suppliers more efficiently and cost effectively. For more information, visit www.planetbids.com

