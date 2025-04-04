Village Management Services Partners with PlanetBids to Expand Vendor Outreach and Improve Bid Reporting

The partnership will ensure delivery of the best possible value to the Laguna Woods Village community.

LAGUNA WOODS, CA, UNITED STATES, April 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Village Management Services Inc. (VMS), the professional management company serving Laguna Woods Village, has announced a new partnership with PlanetBids to modernize and streamline its procurement operations. This strategic move is designed to broaden vendor outreach and enhance visibility into procurement performance across one of the largest age-restricted communities in the United States.Faced with a limited vendor pool and growing demand for transparency and participation in the bidding process, VMS selected PlanetBids’ procurement platform to address key challenges and better serve the Laguna Woods Village community.“Partnering with PlanetBids marks a significant step forward in our commitment to operational transparency, vendor diversity and process efficiency,” said Robert Carroll, Director of General Services at VMS. “This collaboration allows us to reach more qualified vendors, improve accountability, and ensure we’re delivering the best possible value to our community.”Through the use of PlanetBids' end-to-end procurement software, VMS aims to:- Expand Vendor Outreach: PlanetBids will help VMS extend its reach beyond a small group of local vendors by opening opportunities to qualified suppliers throughout the greater Los Angeles and Orange County regions.- Enhance Bid Participation Reporting: With built-in analytics and reporting tools, PlanetBids provides VMS with greater insight into vendor engagement, including the ability to track and report on the number of vendors who participate in each bid.- Promote Fair and Transparent Procurement: The platform enables a centralized, digital approach to procurement that promotes equity in sourcing, ensuring fair access to bid opportunities for a broader and more diverse vendor base.- Streamline Procurement Operations: Automating previously manual tasks will reduce administrative burden, save time and allow staff to focus on strategic community initiatives.“We’re so excited to have VMS join the PlanetBids network,” said PlanetBids CEO David DiGiacomo. “PlanetBids is purpose-built for the exact needs VMS has expressed, to help expand its vendor community and get better insight into participation. We are confident that this new partnership will greatly benefit the residents of Laguna Woods Village and the greater community.”ABOUT VILLAGE MANAGEMENT SERVICES INC.Village Management Services Inc. is the managing agent for Laguna Woods Village, a premier active adult community in Orange County, California. VMS provides a wide range of professional services to support the operations of the Village, including administration, maintenance, financial services and procurement. VMS is committed to transparency, fiscal responsibility and high-quality service delivery to its community. VMS is governed by a nine-member volunteer board of directors, appointed equally by its members: United Laguna Woods Mutual, Third Laguna Hills Mutual and the Golden Rain Foundation of Laguna Woods. All directors are also resident owners in the community, and the services provided by VMS are defined by a written management agreement with each of its three members. Learn more about VMS. ABOUT LAGUNA WOODS VILLAGELaguna Woods Village is the largest retirement community in California, featuring 12,736 homes privately owned by approximately 18,800 residents. The Village is a gated, age-restricted community for active seniors. Just 10 minutes from the Laguna Beach coastline, the community is located on 3.8 square miles/2,100 acres of rolling hillsides in south Orange County. Laguna Woods Village is professionally managed and staffed by Village Management Services Inc. Learn more about Laguna Woods Village. ABOUT PLANETBIDSPlanetBids is a trusted provider of eProcurement solutions designed to optimize purchasing processes for public and private sector organizations. With a focus on expanding vendor engagement, enhancing transparency, and simplifying procurement workflows, PlanetBids helps agencies modernize operations and drive measurable results. For more information, visit planetbids.com.

