Edo Wins Clean Energy Award from the Clean & Prosperous Institute for Innovation in Virtual Power Plants

David & Patricia Giuliani Award

Edo recognized for its innovative approach to advancing clean energy solutions and grid-interactive technologies.

There was stiff competition for our coveted Giuliani award. However, Edo rose to the top for its demonstration of the power of collaboration to achieve energy efficiency.” — Michael Mann, Executive Director, Clean & Prosperous Institute

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Edo , a leader in energy efficiency and demand flexibility solutions, is honored to receive the prestigious David and Patricia Giuliani Clean Energy Entrepreneur Award. The recognition, presented at the Clean & Prosperous Institute’s 7th Annual Future of Carbon Policy Forum, highlights Edo's efforts in transforming commercial buildings into virtual power plants (VPPs).The event brought together industry leaders, state officials, and innovative companies to discuss the future of clean energy in Washington State. The forum featured keynotes from influential policymakers, including State Senator Joe Nguyen and Governor-Elect Ferguson’s nominee for Director of the Department of Commerce, as well as representatives from companies like Amazon, Microsoft, and Rivian."We are deeply grateful to the Clean & Prosperous Institute for this recognition," said Hendrik Van Hemert, Managing Director at Edo. "This award reflects our commitment to not just improving energy efficiency but also driving long-term, equitable economic development. We are proud to play a role in the clean energy transition and look forward to continuing our work with utilities, building owners, and other stakeholders to create sustainable, grid-interactive solutions."Edo's AI-driven platform aggregates and optimizes buildings and distributed energy resources (DERs), contributing to grid stability, energy savings, and a decarbonized future. The award underscores the company's impactful role in advancing clean energy through its innovative approach to enhance grid reliability and reduce carbon emissions.About Clean & Prosperous InstituteThe Clean & Prosperous Institute works to responsibly tackle climate change and carbon reduction at the state level. We leverage resources, prioritize truth-telling, and strive for improved government and private-sector collaboration. Our core focus is system design, delivering technically accurate, long-term greenhouse gas reduction strategies that guide policy decisions. We thoroughly explore opportunities and complex risk factors associated with crafting climate policy from the state level upward. We strongly believe in the power of business leadership, bipartisan problem-solving, and data-driven public policy.About EdoEdo is a leading provider of energy efficiency and demand flexibility solutions. By partnering with utilities, Edo optimizes commercial buildings to contribute to a cleaner, more reliable energy grid. Through its virtual power plants and advanced energy management platforms, Edo reduces energy consumption, lowers costs, and helps reduce carbon emissions, advancing the transition to a sustainable future.

