Commission to Conduct Public Comment Hearing Related to Limestone Water Utility Rate Case

Nashville, Tennessee – Tennessee Public Utility Commission officials will hold a public meeting regarding a general rate increase filed by Limestone Water Utility Company in Commission Docket No. 23-00044. Tennessee Public Utility Commissioner Herbert H. Hilliard will preside over the public meeting. The public is encouraged to attend and offer input on the utility’s service and proposed rate increase.

Who: Tennessee Public Utility Commission

What: Hearing to receive public comment on the proposed rate increase filed by Limestone Water Utility Company, TPUC

Docket 24-00044.

When: Thursday, January 30, 2025, 3:00pm – 6:00pm (CDT)

Where: The Lodge at Pickwick Landing State Park, Conference Room C-C1; 120 Playground Loop, Counce, Tennessee.

The amount of the proposed rate increase varies depending on the location of your service area. To review the petition and related case filings in the docket file, visit the Commission’s website at https://share.tn.gov/tra/dockets/2400044.htm.

Members of the public may also file written comments electronically at TPUC Online Public Comment Form. A hearing on the merits of the petition is expected to be held at 10:00 a.m. on February, 18, 2025, in Hearing Room G.201 located on the Ground Floor of the Andrew Jackson State Office Building, 500 Deaderick Street, Nashville, Tennessee.