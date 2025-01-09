26th Judicial District (Mecklenburg County) Announces a Code Green Severe Weather Alert for Court Operations on January 10, 2025

The Mecklenburg County Courts have declared a CODE GREEN – SEVERE WEATHER and will operate according to the 26th Judicial District Inclement Weather Policy. Due to inclement weather, all court sessions scheduled for Friday, January 10, 2025, will recess at 12:30 PM.

The Mecklenburg County Courthouse will remain open to the public until 2:00 PM. The Clerk of Superior Court's Office will be open for normal business hours from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM. The Clerk’s Office will have an alternate site for filings and payments available at the Magistrate's Office located at 801 East Fourth Street, Charlotte, North Carolina 28202 from 2:00 PM until 5:00 PM.

All returning jurors currently serving on trials should report at the time communicated by the presiding judge or courtroom deputy on Friday, January 10, 2025, unless notified otherwise.

Stay tuned to local news outlets for updates. You can also check our website at www.NCcourts.gov or call the Mecklenburg County Courthouse Emergency Information line at 704-686-0289.

See the full release.