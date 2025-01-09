ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Jan. 10-13) - Phoenix Area

Eastbound I-10 closed

between the State Route 51 “Mini-Stack” interchange and US 60

(Superstition Freeway)

from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday

(Jan. 13) for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project.

Eastbound I-10 on-ramps between Third Street

(downtown area)

and Baseline Road closed. Southbound I-17 ramp to eastbound I-10

near Sky Harbor Airport

closed. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street closed.

Note

:

Some ramp closures start at 8 p.m. Friday

.

Detours

: The primary detour route is eastbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) starting at the Mini-Stack and using southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound US 60 or westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to reach I-10 beyond the closure.

Drivers on I-10 in the West Valley can avoid the closure

by using southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 near Chandler Boulevard. More information:

I10BroadwayCurve.com

.

Note

:

52nd Street closed between Broadway Road and 14th Street

in Tempe

from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday