ADOT's Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (Jan. 10-13) - Phoenix Area
PHOENIX – Sections of Phoenix-area freeways will be closed or restricted this weekend (Jan. 10-13), primarily for the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. The Arizona Department of Transportation recommends drivers allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes while the following weekend restrictions are in place:
- Eastbound I-10 closed between the State Route 51 “Mini-Stack” interchange and US 60 (Superstition Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Jan. 13) for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Eastbound I-10 on-ramps between Third Street (downtown area) and Baseline Road closed. Southbound I-17 ramp to eastbound I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport closed. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street closed. Note: Some ramp closures start at 8 p.m. Friday. Detours: The primary detour route is eastbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) starting at the Mini-Stack and using southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound US 60 or westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to reach I-10 beyond the closure. Drivers on I-10 in the West Valley can avoid the closure by using southbound/eastbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 near Chandler Boulevard. More information: I10BroadwayCurve.com. Note: 52nd Street closed between Broadway Road and 14th Street in Tempe from 8 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Jan. 13). Detours will be signed. Local access will be available.
- Northbound State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) closed between I-10 and Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Jan. 13) for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Detour: Consider using westbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway). Sky Harbor Airport access: Allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes to the airport’s west entrance via 24th Street or Buckeye Road. Traffic also can enter the airport from the north via 44th Street. Note: Some ramps to northbound SR 143 will close at 8 p.m. Friday.
- Westbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes between 32nd and 24th streets near Sky Harbor Airport from 3 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (Jan. 11) for sign work. Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.
- Northbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) on-ramp and southbound off-ramp at Raintree Drive in Scottsdale closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Jan. 13) for bridge work. Detours: Drivers can use the northbound Loop 101 on-ramp and southbound off-ramp at Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard. Please allow extra travel time.
Schedules are subject to change due to inclement weather or other factors. ADOT plans and constructs new freeways, additional lanes and other improvements in the Phoenix area as part of the Regional Transportation Plan for the Maricopa County region.
Most projects are currently funded in part by Proposition 400, a dedicated sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004. Voters in November approved Proposition 479, extending the existing half-cent tax to fund future transportation projects in the Phoenix region.
Real-time highway conditions are available on ADOT’s Arizona Traveler Information site at az511.gov, the az511 app (download for Apple or Android devices) or by calling 511.
