AutoTech Investments Hosts High-Powered Breakfast at NADA 2025 on January 24th, 2025

The Ultimate Forum for Investors, Automotive Technology, Dealers & Manufacturers January 24th, 2025 Thank you to our event sponsors

AutoTech Investments (ATI) is an exclusive high-impact event dedicated to the connection between automotive technology and strategic opportunities.

ATI brings innovators, investors, and industry leaders together to discuss essential topics in the automotive technology space. We look forward to connecting with this high-profile audience” — Eric Denlinger

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AutoTech Investments (ATI) will host its third event on January 24th, 2025. This executive breakfast is from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the Marriott Warehouse Arts District Main Ballroom, across the street from the New Orleans Convention Center.The breakfast runs ahead of the National Automotive Dealers Association ( NADA ) Annual Conference and Expo in New Orleans, January 23rd to 26th,"ATI brings together the industry's most influential decision-makers from across the automotive ecosystem, including Dealers, OEMs, Entrepreneurs, and Media," says April Rain, Chief Magic Officer of Digital Rain and ATI Event Manager."This event creates valuable Networking connections that generate deals. We have an exciting lineup that anyone in the industry will want to attend."Session 1: Raising Capital - Driving Innovation in TechModerated by David Metter, Kenekter, Investor and AdvisorExpert panelists include; Joe Shaker, CEO of TruVideo; Ryan Maher, CEO of BizzyCar; and Jim Roche, CEO of WarrCloud.This high-powered panel showcases three dynamic leaders who are the catalysts behind the auto industry's most progressive technology. At the first ATI event at NADA 2024, these well-known CEOs participated in a panel discussion on how to drive technological advancement. Just one year later, they collectively raised $75 million in investments in the fourth quarter of 2024 alone. Now, these three revolutionaries are ready to share their proven strategies and real-world lessons on driving growth, bringing transformative change, and raising the money to fuel it.Session 2: Expert Insights on Acquisition StrategiesModerated by Mara McNeill, President, Skyelynx.Expert panelists include Eric Denlinger, Managing Director of TD Securities; Ben Chodor, CEO of CallRevu; and Aaron Kleinhandler, CEO of Better Car People.These panel experts represent leading companies making significant impacts in the industry.TD Securities is a multinational investment bank and financial services provider that offers advisory and capital market services to corporate, government, and institutional clients worldwide."ATI brings innovators, investors, and industry leaders together to discuss essential topics in the automotive technology space. We look forward to connecting with this high-profile audience, including clients and partners, on January 24th," states Eric Denlinger, Managing Director of TD Securities.CallRevu, a premier entity in the automotive communication intelligence sector, expanded its reach in May 2024 by acquiring TotalCX.Better Car People, a prominent consumer engagement platform that provides a Collaborative Intelligence approach to cross-channel online engagement, ventured into AI and training by acquiring Proactive Dealer Solutions and Brook AI in Q4."As the industry evolves, we at Better Car People recognize the importance of staying ahead of the curve, embracing emerging trends, and uncovering new business opportunities. We look forward to participating in ATI, sharing our insights, and learning from others," says Aaron Kleinhandler, CEO of Better Car People.Steve Greenfield, CEO and Founder of Automotive Ventures returns as the Master of Ceremonies and will moderate the Ultimate Tech Pitch, a Shark Tank-style competition in which emerging tech entrepreneurs can win an award and connect with interested parties.The Ultimate Tech Pitch is sponsored by Tradepending , a company that has scaled through successful strategic acquisitions, including FixedOp Digital and Snap Cell.Judges for the Ultimate Tech Pitch Include Brice Englert, CEO of TradependingChase Fraser, Founder of FM Capital.In addition to the tech pitch, ATI is made possible by its Title Sponsor, TD Securities; its Breakfast Sponsor, Better Car People; and premium sponsors, including WarrCloud, BizzyCar, TruVideo, CallRevu, and HopDrive.ATI thanks our Media Partners Automotive Ventures and AutoSuccess Magazine.As the industry evolves rapidly, ATI 2025 is the must-attend event for those looking to stay ahead of the curve, embrace emerging trends, and uncover new business opportunities. ATI will foster impactful conversations, build valuable relationships, and create new opportunities. Don't miss the chance to network with industry thought leaders, dealers, manufacturers, entrepreneurs, and investors. Learn more at https://autotechinvestments.com/nada25 AutoTech Investments is managed and hosted by Digital Rain Marketing, a Boutique agency that helps B2B clients in the Automotive space build memorable brands and creative successful events.**About AutoTech Investments**AutoTech Investments (ATI) is the premier event connecting automotive technology innovators, investors, and industry leaders. ATI provides a unique platform to explore emerging trends, foster collaboration, and accelerate growth in the ever-evolving automotive tech ecosystem. ATI empowers participants and drives innovation in the automotive industry through engaging discussions, expert insights, and valuable networking opportunities.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.