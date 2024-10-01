RYANTECH Ranks No. 4,567 Among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies, with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 89 Percent

As we continue to grow, we remain committed to offering top-tier solutions and US-based services that help businesses thrive.” — Ryan McMillen, CEO of RYANTECH

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inc. revealed that RYANTECH ranks No. 4,567 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.“We are incredibly honored to be recognized on the Inc. 5000 list,” said Ryan McMillen, CEO of RYANTECH. “This achievement highlights the commitment of our team and our dedication to providing practical, cloud-based solutions that help our clients streamline operations and improve productivity. This recognition is not just about growth; it’s about the relationships we’ve built and our clients' trust in us daily.”The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. This year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 . All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. “To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year’s honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”“As we continue to grow, we remain committed to offering top-tier solutions and US-based services that help businesses thrive,” added McMillen.RYANTECH specializes in a wide range of IT services, including cloud infrastructure, managed IT support, and customized software solutions. By focusing on cloud infrastructure, managed IT support, and cloud services, RyanTech has consistently provided practical and scalable solutions that help businesses streamline their operations, which led to securing its spot on the list. The company’s personalized approach has led to critical milestones, including being recognized as a 3-time Microsoft Partner of the Year. It has cemented its reputation as a trusted partner across various industries.Contact:Name: Katie PetteyTelephone: +1 866-804-9040Email: marketing@RyanTechInc.comMore about Inc. and the Inc. 5000MethodologyCompanies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.About Inc.Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.’s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of over 40 million across various channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, to be held from October 16 to 18 in Palm Desert, California, please visit http://conference.inc.com/ About RYANTECHBased in Atlanta, Georgia, RYANTECH is at the forefront of cybersecurity innovation and is dedicated to delivering solutions that secure businesses effectively in the digital era. RYANTECH continues to pioneer technologies that allow businesses to concentrate on growth with the assurance that their security needs are comprehensively managed.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.