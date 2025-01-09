Water Summary Update: 2024 Drought conditions return to normal with above-average rainfall

DES MOINES – After several consecutive dry years, above-average rainfall in 2024 improved drought conditions across the state, according to the latest Water Summary Update.

Iowa ended the year with a statewide average total of 36.87 inches of precipitation, or 1.32 inches above normal. December’s preliminary statewide precipitation was 1.40 inches, or 0.03 inches above normal. This marks the eighth month of above-average rainfall for the year.

By the end of 2023, drought conditions were prevalent across much of the state. However, the 2024 growing season experienced unusually wet weather, leading to drought-free conditions in Iowa by July. This marked the end of 204 consecutive weeks of drought somewhere in Iowa, which was the longest drought since the 1950s.

Statewide temperatures for the year were just under three degrees warmer than normal. The U.S. Drought Monitor (USDM) shows by the end of 2024, some areas of Iowa had slipped back into abnormally dry conditions or drought conditions, with a small area of northwest Iowa showing severe drought.

“The dry start to 2024 subsided after the state experienced above-average rainfalls throughout the year. Initial concerns for hydrologic conditions eased and led to the removal of the Iowa Drought Plan Drought Watch designation state-wide for six months out of the year. The state saw above-average rainfall for 2024, but National Weather Service outlooks are stable. Continued normal or above normal precipitation in January and February is important to maintain our average conditions in the winter months,” said Jessica Reese McIntyre, DNR Environmental Specialist.

The report is prepared by technical staff from Iowa DNR, the Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship, IIHR—Hydroscience and Engineering, and the U.S. Geological Survey, in collaboration with Iowa Homeland Security and Emergency Management Department.